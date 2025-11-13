Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Global Release Times and Countdown Timer

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is nearing release, and the game will go live at different times depending on your region. The latest title from Treyarch is scheduled to arrive on November 14, but as always, some regions (looking at you, New Zealand) will be able to access the game ahead of the others. Naturally, the staggered release schedule can cause confusion among players. So, we’ve put together a guide on Call of Duty Black Ops 7’s global release times, including a handy countdown to help you keep track of its arrival.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will release globally on November 14 at local midnight time for console players. On the other hand, the game has a staggered release schedule on PC and releases on November 13 for some North American regions. Before getting into the release times, you can start playing the game now by using the Black Ops 7 New Zealand trick.

With that said, here are the game’s release times for console and PC across all major time zones:

Region Release Times USA (West) Console: November 13, 9 AM PST

PC: November 13, 9 AM PST USA (East) Console: November 14, 12 AM EST

PC: November 14, 12 AM EST UK Console: November 14, 12 AM GMT

PC: November 14, 5 AM GMT Brazil Console: November 14, 12 AM BRT

PC: November 14, 2 AM BRT Europe (West) Console: November 14, 12 AM CET

PC: November 14, 6 AM CET Tokyo Console: November 14, 12 AM JST

PC: November 14, 2 AM JST India Console: November 14, 12 AM IST

PC: November 14, 10:30 PM IST Austrailia Console: November 14, 4 PM AEDT

PC: November 14, 12 AM AEDT

Black Ops 7 Release Countdown Timer

If you cannot wait to jump into Black Ops 7 as soon as the servers go live, we’ve put together a countdown timer for you to keep up with:

00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Launch Content Details

Image Credit: Activision

Dubbed as the ‘biggest Black Ops yet,’ Black Ops 7 is filled to the brim with content at launch. From weapons and maps to game modes and camos, there’s no shortage of stuff to check out in the package. Here are the highlights:

18 maps at launch, including BO2 remasters such as Hijacked, Raid, and Express.

28 weapons available on day one, with fan-favorite guns such as the Peacemaker AR, the MSMC (MPC-25), and the M8A1 making a return.

Four-player co-op campaign, which culminates in an Extraction shooter-inspired Endgame mission.

Shared progression across all game modes, with 16 mastery camos available from the jump.

A brand-new round-based Zombies map named Ashes of the Damned.

And that wraps up our Black Ops 7 Global Release Times guide. Are you excited to jump into the game? Be sure to let us know in the comments.