Check Out the World’s First Sodium-Ion Solar Generators; Will Debut at CES 2022

As climate change continues to negatively affect the world, various companies like Apple, Google, and others are taking the necessary steps to reduce their carbon footprint, and eventually achieve carbon neutrality. We have also seen a huge rise in demand for lithium batteries as more companies try to enter the EV market and develop battery-powered machines instead of non-renewable-energy-based products. This has created a shortage of supply for lithium-ion batteries in the market. Citing this, Bluetti, a world-leading manufacturer of solar energy products, has now developed the world’s first sodium-ion solar generator.

World’s First Sodium-Ion Solar Generator Unveiled

Bluetti, a company that manufactures home power stations like generators, photovoltaic panels, and other such products, started working on sodium-based battery technology to integrate it into its next-gen power stations. Instead of developing lithium-based generators, it has turned to sodium as both metals have similar chemical properties. Moreover, compared to lithium, there is over a thousand times more sodium available in the Earth’s crust.

Bluetti has integrated its sodium-based battery technology into its new NA300 sodium-ion solar generator. Along with the NA300, the company will also unveil a compatible battery pack, the B480. Although the NA300 will feature the same look and style as Bluetti’s previous products, which are loved by consumers, it could become the fastest charging solar generator as it can go from 0-80% in just half an hour time.

BLUETTI NA300

That is thanks to the 3,000W solar input capability of the generator that can intake more power from the Sun in a short period of time, using its 6,000W swift AC + PV dual-charging technology. There will be four 20A plugs and one 30A L14-30 output port to connect various home appliances.

Moreover, the sodium-ion battery pack inside the NA300 and B480 has a capacity retention rate of more than 85% and delivers a system integration efficiency of more than 80% when it operates in low-temperature environments.

However, there are some limitations of the sodium-ion technology compared to lithium-ion. For instance, the NA300 provides a maximum capacity of 3,000 Wh, which is significantly less than the 5,100 Wh capacity of the company’s own lithium-ion-based EP500 Pro generator. Although both the generators are of the same size, the sodium-ion-based NA300 comes with less capacity.

Nonetheless, users can combine two B480 battery modules, which pack 4,800Wh of capacity each, to get a 12,600 Wh power station. This can provide emergency electricity for up to two weeks for an average family when the power goes out.

Coming to the price of the sodium-ion solar generator, there is no information about that as of now. Bluetti will debut both the NA300 and the B480 at CES 2022, which is set to kick off on January 5. Until then, you can check out the generators on the company’s official website.