Capcom Pledges No AI Use in Games but It’s Still Using It to Make Them

The gaming industry is slowly pivoting to the use of AI in development, with more companies clarifying their AI policy to their player base. With the backlash received by Larian Studios and Sandfall Interactive for hinting at AI usage in their work, the gaming community is now always on high alert for any AI work that hasn’t been disclosed to the players. Crimson Desert’s AI backlash has been the talk of the gaming community recently, and Capcom seems to have learned from all these exchanges. Capcom has finally come out and revealed its AI policy. Find out more about it here.

Capcom Reveals Its AI Policy in Recent Briefing

During the QnA segment of Capcom’s ‘Company Briefing for Individual Investors’, a question was asked about Capcom’s generative AI policy going forward. As an answer, the speaker clarified that Capcom doesn’t use AI-generated content for in-game materials and will continue to adhere to it. However, they consider AI to be a good resource for improving efficiency and productivity in game development, so they are currently figuring out how to use it properly, especially in the graphics and sound programs.

We do not implement generative AI-generated materials in game content. On the other hand, we plan to actively utilize technologies that contribute to improving efficiency and productivity in the game development process. Therefore, we are currently verifying how to use it in various job fields, such as graphics and sound programs.

This is a similar AI policy to Larian Studios. Previously, the director of Larian Studios also made it clear that they plan to continue using AI going forward, but not for in-game assets, unless they are trained completely from data owned by Larian.

Crimson Desert became the latest victim of the AI outrage, as they were caught having AI-generated paintings in the game. Pearl Abyss had to make a public statement about it, mentioning that they had only planned on using the AI paintings as a placeholder, with the intention of replacing them before release. They clarified that some of the placeholder work remained added in the game by mistake, and they are going to replace it soon in an upcoming update.

With the AI boom hitting all industries, it is bound to seep into gaming more as we continue going forward. What’s your opinion on AI usage for game development? Let us know in the comments below.