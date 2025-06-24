Call of Duty Is Adding Beavis and Butt-Head with Season 4 Reloaded

Beavis and Butt-Head, of “Beavis and Butt-Head” fame, are coming to Black Ops 6 and Warzone as part of the Season 4 Reloaded update. The iconic teenage slackers, voiced by Mike Judge, starred in a popular MTV show from the 90s. Now, they’re all set to make their Call of Duty debut. The game’s official X account shared the announcement, alongside a glimpse at their upcoming skins.

We know very little about the Beavis and Butt-Head bundle itself, but it will likely come with unique voice lines, stickers, and custom weapon blueprints. Judging by the pricing of similar collab bundles, it should cost around 2,800 COD Points. There’s also a chance that the skins are tied to an in-game event instead, complete with a premium event pass. We will have to wait until COD Season 4 Reloaded’s release, which should arrive on or around Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 9:00 AM PST.

Call of Duty has been on a collaborative roll lately, roping in pop culture staples and figures from all over, and creating cosmetic skins in their likeness. The most recent example of this is the Ballerina crossover, which introduced a skin based on Ana de Armas‘ character from the movie. In the recent past, we have also seen Seth Rogen and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crew join its long list of Operators.

This shift towards IP convergence, or the ‘Fortnitification’ of CoD, as labelled by users online, hasn’t gone down well among a vocal faction of fans who call for the franchise to return to its mil-sim roots. Be that as it may, the crossovers keep coming, with Beavis and Butt-Head being the newest cultural icons to enter the battlefield. And if you’re wondering why them? And why now? Well, the duo tug on the nostalgic heartstrings of the MTV generation, and their Paramount+ revival is set for a new season this year, ahead of its move to Comedy Central.

With that being said, are you looking forward to the latest Call of Duty crossover? Let us know in the comments.