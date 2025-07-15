Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Worldwide Reveal Set for Gamescom 2025

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set to take center stage at this year’s Gamescom as part of the Opening Night Live event, which takes place on Tuesday, August 19.

The news was shared via an X post by the event’s host, Geoff Keighley, who stated that “Black Ops 7’s Worldwide Reveal at Opening Night Live” will kick off Gamescom in a “massive way.”

The latest entry in Activision’s marquee franchise debuted as the “one final thing” during this year’s Xbox Showcase. The mind-bending Black Ops 7 trailer displayed shifting dimensions and an ominous butterfly, throwing everyone off guard until Black Ops 2’s protagonist, Raul Menendez, popped up on screen. The trailer also provided a small glimpse at the Zombies mode, along with snippets of gameplay spliced together.

While the Black Ops 7 release date remains unknown, it is confirmed to be arriving this year. We are likely to receive a concrete release date during its Gamescom presentation as well as a proper look at BO7’s gameplay.

Judging by the promotional schedule of prior CoD games, the worldwide reveal should be followed by a hands-on event featuring streamers and content creators later in the summer.

Speaking of gameplay, a host of leaks and rumors surrounding Black Ops 7 have sparked plenty of discourse within the community. Chief among them was the leak of four in-game screenshots that confirmed two new game modes and offered a look at the game’s mil-sim x sci-fi aesthetic. Just a few days after, a credible Call of Duty leaker claimed that Tac-Sprint is set to return in Black Ops 7 alongside an updated omnimovement system.

All these details and more will be confirmed at this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live event. So, if you are eager to learn more about Black Ops 7, make sure to mark your calendars for August 19, 2025, and tune in to the YouTube livestream at 11:00 AM PT (2:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM BST).