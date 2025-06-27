Leaked Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Screenshots Reveal Two New Game Modes

Activision has kept its lips sealed regarding Call of Duty Black Ops 7, with its mindbending Xbox Showcase trailer being the only major reveal. However, a series of leaked images, courtesy of the Call of Duty app on Xbox, appear to have thrown a spanner in their scheduled rollout. The images give us a glimpse at the upcoming title’s Operators, weapons, and even descriptions of two brand-new game modes.

Call of Duty insider CharlieIntel was first on the scene as they shared the leaked images through an X post. As mentioned in the post, the ‘message of the day’ images popped up on the app accidentally and were originally meant for the developers’ eyes only. The message was linked to an internal playtest that’s reportedly set for this weekend, but by pure chance, it was sent out to everyone on the app.

On the message screen, we can spot two screenshots of multiplayer action alongside descriptions of new game modes. Black Ops 7’s futuristic aesthetic stands front and center in both in-game images, with Operators sporting mil-sim gear doused in sci-fi elements.

One character is even wearing a helmet reminiscent of Halo’s Spartans. As for the weapons, we spotted an SMG that looks identical to the Cordite from Black Ops 4, as well as the DoubleCross (or Echohawk Dual Bore) Assault Rifle.

This doesn’t mean that the weapons are confirmed to return, as our observations are only based on an initial glimpse. Speaking of returning features, Stephanie Snowden, Activision’s Senior Director of Communications, confirmed earlier this month that jetpacks will not be coming back in Black Ops 7.

But if you peek at the background of the second screenshot, you will find an Operator with what appears to be a jetpack on his back. Fans online were quick to point out this detail as well, but of course, the device could just end up being a cosmetic part of the exoskeleton.

Moving on to the game modes, the first is titled ‘Overload,’ while the second is called ‘Skirmish.’ Check out their in-game descriptions below:

Two teams of six players each fight to control a neutral EMP device that must be delivered to the enemy HQ for points. Reach the score limit and claim victory by delivering multiple EMP devices. Skirmish: Two teams of 20 fight to complete objectives across a large map. Capture points of interest, destroy payloads, and transmit valuable data to score. Use your wingsuit to flank and reach objectives before your enemy. The first team to reach the score limit wins!

The description for Skirmish suggests that large maps will have a strong presence in Black Ops 7. It also mentions the use of ‘wingsuits’ to flank enemies, hinting at enhanced movement mechanics.

While that wraps up the contents of the leak, we’ll likely hear more about the game soon, especially with internal playtests in full swing. Until then, let us know in the comments what you’re hoping to see in Black Ops 7.