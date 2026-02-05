Black Ops 7 Season 2 Patch Notes: Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone

A jam-packed Call of Duty Season 2 is en route, bringing new content for Warzone, Zombies, and Multiplayer. Starting with the Multiplayer, players can look forward to new maps and events, while Warzone delivers a winter makeover for Rebirth Island. The launch offering is a bit light on the Zombies front, although the game mode will receive a new in-season map sometime in the coming weeks.

If you want a complete rundown on all the content and events, here are the full Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 2 patch notes.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Season 2 Patch Notes

Black Ops 7 Season 2 will go live on February 5 at 9 AM PT. Players can look forward to a colossal amount of content, including new and returning Multiplayer Maps and Modes; a new Zombies Survival Map; Guild Strikes, Nightmare Zones, and the Eagle Eye Skill Track in BO7 Endgame; new Weapons; new Weekly Challenges; and more, including the launch of Multiplayer Ranked Play.

New and Returning Maps

Image Credit: Activision

Torment (6v6) : The tendrils have taken hold and blood rains from the sky in Torment, a new small-sized Multiplayer map. Atwood is at work here, attempting to extract C-link data, and created this “Torment”; a mix of David Mason’s memories and fears.

: The tendrils have taken hold and blood rains from the sky in Torment, a new small-sized Multiplayer map. Atwood is at work here, attempting to extract C-link data, and created this “Torment”; a mix of David Mason’s memories and fears. Sake (6v6) : Fight now, celebrate later as Operators deploy to a Japanese sake factory in this mid-sized map featuring a Production facility, Depot, and Steaming Room. Visitors to the factory can learn about the brewing process through intricate Displays and within the Exhibit.

: Fight now, celebrate later as Operators deploy to a Japanese sake factory in this mid-sized map featuring a Production facility, Depot, and Steaming Room. Visitors to the factory can learn about the brewing process through intricate Displays and within the Exhibit. Nexus (6v6, 2v2) : Battle erupts in David Mason’s hallucination of a subzero testing facility where TVs with a red static signal are lodged into the ice. As Victoria Atwood tortures Mason’s mind to extract his C-Link data, this twisted vision takes shape in his psyche.

: Battle erupts in David Mason’s hallucination of a subzero testing facility where TVs with a red static signal are lodged into the ice. As Victoria Atwood tortures Mason’s mind to extract his C-Link data, this twisted vision takes shape in his psyche. Slums (6v6): The fan-favorite Slums Multiplayer map first seen in Black Ops 2 returns! Duke it out around the central Plaza, one of the most iconic Multiplayer map locations in the Black Ops series, adjacent to the infamous Electronics chokepoint, providing cover in a tight space at a meeting point between the middle and bottom lanes.

New Weapons

Image Credit: Activision

REV-46 (SMG) : Full-auto submachine gun. Extremely fast fire rate. Switch between a folded and unfolded stock position to change handling and recoil characteristics. Sporting the highest fire rate in its class at a blazing fast 1,111 rpm, the REV-46 is flexible both literally and figuratively, with a stock you can fold and unfold.

: Full-auto submachine gun. Extremely fast fire rate. Switch between a folded and unfolded stock position to change handling and recoil characteristics. Sporting the highest fire rate in its class at a blazing fast 1,111 rpm, the REV-46 is flexible both literally and figuratively, with a stock you can fold and unfold. EGRT-17 (Assault Rifle) : Full-auto assault rifle. Fires superheated rounds that ricochet off solid surfaces. Second only to the Peacekeeper MK1 in fire rate, the EGRT-17 Assault Rifle rapidly outputs rounds, dealing impressive damage to the body and head, with the added feature of ricocheting rounds to catch enemy targets in the rebound.

: Full-auto assault rifle. Fires superheated rounds that ricochet off solid surfaces. Second only to the Peacekeeper MK1 in fire rate, the EGRT-17 Assault Rifle rapidly outputs rounds, dealing impressive damage to the body and head, with the added feature of ricocheting rounds to catch enemy targets in the rebound. H311-SAW (Melee) : Melee weapon. High damage, moderate to long range, and slow to moderate attack speed. Hack up the competition with a rotating saw that makes short work of enemies. The H311-SAW shares a similar damage profile as the Knife and Flatline Mk.II, but with a longer reach and a slightly slower attack speed, and the results are messier.

: Melee weapon. High damage, moderate to long range, and slow to moderate attack speed. Hack up the competition with a rotating saw that makes short work of enemies. The H311-SAW shares a similar damage profile as the Knife and Flatline Mk.II, but with a longer reach and a slightly slower attack speed, and the results are messier. GDL Havoc (Special): Pump-action grenade launcher. Grenades stick to solid surfaces and can be remote detonated. No ADS. Enjoy the look on the enemy’s faces as you fire flashing sticky grenades that latch onto the first solid surface they encounter. Shoot volleys of them at enemy targets, use them as traps on the ground and walls, and pull the trigger to set them off.

Returning Multiplayer Mode

Safeguard

In this high-tension game mode not seen in many years, teams alternate escorting a non-combative robot into enemy territory along a set path. Fight off enemies to reach the robot’s destination near the defending team’s spawn. At least one Operator must be near the robot for it to continue down its path.

The defending team must work together to prevent the robot from reaching its objective within the round time limit. Stall the attacking team by downing Operators near the robot, halting its forward progress, and by unleashing damaging attacks on the robot itself, forcing it to shut down and reboot as the clock keeps ticking.

Multiplayer Ranked Play

The definitive Ranked Play experience returns for Black Ops 7! Compete using the same settings, maps, modes, and weapon restrictions as the Call of Duty League® to earn and progress your Rank and unlock exclusive Ranked rewards. Competition begins with the launch of Season 2.

Note: Read on, or consult the Competitive Settings Page of the Call of Duty League Website here, for the available Modes, Maps, Game Settings, and Restricted Items in this mode. In addition to Restricted Items listed on the Call of Duty League Website, any items not used by Pro players in CDL competition due to “Gentleman’s Agreements” between players (“GAs”) will be restricted in Ranked Play. This ensures that the Ranked Play experience matches what you see in official Black Ops 7 Call of Duty League competition as closely as possible.

When Multiplayer Ranked Play launches in Season 02, RICOCHET Anti-Cheat™ will require a stronger form of Remote Attestation for PC players, in partnership with Microsoft. This extra layer of protection sets a new standard for Ranked Play, building on our existing TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot requirements.

New Zombies Survival Map: Mars

Image Credit: Activision

An ancient temple sunken into the alien sands of the Red Planet is the place to fend off hordes of cosmic cannibals, and the Astra Malorum boss arena is the location for the fourth Survival map. Expect the Pack-a-Punch, Der Wunderfizz, Mystery Box (with a chance to grab the LGM-1 Wonder Weapon), and other machines and Wall Buys within this foreboding zone, with the occasional Uber Klaus appearance for an added challenge in high rounds. Survive for as long as you can and earn the following rewards:

“Decaying Orbit” Animated Emblem and 1,000 XP (reach Round 10).

“Phase 5” Weapon Charm and 2,500 XP (reach Round 25).

“Gift Card” Ultra GobbleGum and 5,000 (reach Round 50).

New Zombies Mode: Cursed Survival

Test your zombie-slaying limits while gaining the benefits of Golden Armor, Pack-a-Punch IV, and Ultra Weapon Rarity, as Cursed Survival arrives to all four maps. Accessible across Vandorn Farm, Exit 115, Zarya Cosmodrome, and Mars at launch, defeat rounds of fetid foes starting with only a pistol, limited HUD, and a Black Ops 3-inspired points system.

Simply choose the Relics you’ve unlocked in Cursed on the existing Round-Based Zombies maps to increase the difficulty, then survive for as long as you can. The rewards are more than simple bragging rights and include highly prized Relic Charms!

Vandorn Farm Cursed Survival Rewards:

“Hidden Power” Ultra GobbleGum and 10,000 XP (reach Round 100 with Tier I Relics).

“Wonderbar!” Ultra GobbleGum and 20,000 XP (reach Round 100 with Tier II Relics).

“Blood Vials” Weapon Charm and 30,000 XP (reach Round 100 with Tier III Relics).

Exit 115 Cursed Survival Rewards:

“Reign Drops” Ultra GobbleGum and 10,000 XP (reach Round 100 with Tier I Relics).

“Near Death Experience” Ultra GobbleGum and 20,000 XP (reach Round 100 with Tier II Relics).

“Dragon Wings” Weapon Charm and 30,000 XP (reach Round 100 with Tier III Relics).

Zarya Cosmodrome Cursed Survival Rewards:

“Time Out” Ultra GobbleGum and 10,000 XP (reach Round 100 with Tier I Relics).

“Wonderbar!” Ultra GobbleGum and 20,000 XP (reach Round 100 with Tier II Relics).

“Rocket” Weapon Charm and 30,000 XP (reach Round 100 with Tier III Relics).

Mars Cursed Survival Rewards:

“Hidden Power” Ultra GobbleGum and 10,000 XP (reach Round 100 with Tier I Relics).

“Reign Drops” Ultra GobbleGum and 20,000 XP (reach Round 100 with Tier II Relics).

“Golden Spork” Weapon Charm and 30,000 XP (reach Round 100 with Tier III Relics).

New Zombies Mode: Starting Room

The fan-favorite Zombies mode from Black Ops 6 returns permanently. Survive against the horde in Starting Room, where the crew is trapped in the starting area of a Round-Based Zombies map armed only with the resources and machines available in the area. All doors are sealed, and there are no avenues of escape. Starting Room Mode kicks off on Ashes of the Damned and Astra Malorum, with more maps to come! Expect additional rewards for those skilled enough to survive:

Ashes of the Damned Starting Room Rewards:

“Near Death Experience” Ultra GobbleGum and 1,000 XP (reach Round 10).

“Noir Bash” Calling Card and 2,500 XP (reach Round 25).

“Colorful Bash” Calling Card and 5,000 XP (reach Round 50).

Astra Malorum Starting Room Rewards:

“Hidden Power” Ultra GobbleGum and 1,000 XP (reach Round 10).

“Noir Stand Off” Calling Card and 2,500 XP (reach Round 25).

“Vivid Stand Off” Calling Card and 5,000 XP (reach Round 50).

New Endgame Abilities and Skills

Once unlocked, you can access these in the Operator Slot Loadout where you choose your Operator and both Abilities.

Sentinel Protocol (Major Ability)

Call in a modified Guild robot to fight your enemies and assist your team. Can revive you and your teammates when downed and inflict a small area of effect attack when swarmed.

For those requiring additional robotic support personnel to aid in Avalon infiltrations, Sentinel Protocol provides an additional, temporary ally. This G-R5 Guild robot has been reprogrammed and offers ranged combat, a close combat pulse attack, and can revive you and teammates when downed. This can be useful when clearing out enemy strongholds or Exfil sites at lower player levels where one wrong firefight can jeopardize your Exfil.

Blood Burner (Minor Ability)

Spawn a mysterious motorcycle good for traversal and combat. Running over enemies charges a special area of effect attack.

Summon an armored bike that not only allows rapid deployment across Avalon but can be used in combat engagements. The Blood Burner can only be ridden by the summoner, though other Operators can be passengers. Dismount, and the bike disappears. The Blood Burner isn’t damaged by enemies or obstacle collisions, can cross water, and can emit a massive energy pulse that can floor multiple foes in its area of effect!

New Endgame Skill Track: Eagle Eye

Secure precise takedowns by accessing the new Eagle Eye Skill Track, then secure the new Sentinel Protocol and Blood Burner Abilities.

Increased Crit Damage: Critical hits deal more damage.

Big Hit: Increases Critical Damage dealt to full health enemies.

Last Shots Plus: Deal more damage when your weapon is low on ammo.

Rampage: Getting rapid kills briefly increases weapon damage with that weapon.

Aim Faster: Aim down sights faster.

Armor Breaker: Stun and damage enemies when breaking enemy armor.

New Endgame Guild Strikes and Nightmare Zones

Guild Strikes can trigger at any moment during a match, as Alden Dorne detonates hidden Cradle stockpiles across Avalon. When a Strike hits, the affected location becomes a Nightmare Zone, a high‑intensity hotspot featuring extreme challenges more difficult and dangerous than a current Tier IV area. In Nightmare Zones, standard activities shut down and enemy difficulty spikes.

Find yourself in a Nightmare Zone, and aside from staying alive, you have one overriding objective: hunt down and defeat the Strike Boss. Expect heavier resistance, aggressive enemy waves, and experimental Guild constructs pushing to keep you out.

Nightmare Zones remain active for the rest of the match, offering a fast, high‑risk, high‑reward challenge for squads willing to push into the most dangerous of Guild territory. Expect additional activities to complete, along with impressive rewards that make the danger of a Nightmare Zone well worth the risk!

New Weekly Challenges

Complete Challenges every week of the season to unlock new Loadout items, Camo rewards, and XP. At the start of Season 02, check the Weekly Challenge menu to see the available rewards and the challenges required to access them. Complete any six Challenges across any or all of the four supported modes to unlock the weekly reward

Global

Disabling Cronus Zen and XIM Matrix: New detections target these input-modifying devices that simulate machine-perfect aim and recoil control, removing advantages no human player can naturally achieve.

Ranked Play Protections: New remote, cloud-based attestation with Microsoft strengthens protection for Ranked Play by blocking tampered systems before matches begin, setting a new industry standard in security.

Multiplayer

Playlists and Modes

Season 2 Moshpit (NEW) Maps Torment Sake Slums Modes Team Deathmatch Kill Confirmed Domination Hardpoint

Safeguard (NEW)

Nuketown 2025 24/7

Standard Moshpit

Face Off Moshpit (+ Nexus)

10v10 Moshpit

Weapons

Addressed an issue resulting in inconsistent melee behavior when using certain attachments on XM325.

Note: Season 02 weapon balancing is planned for an update in the near future to allow the team to monitor the latest weapons in the live game.

Perks

Scout Hybrid Combat Specialty Scout is no longer a hard counter to enemy HARP. Instead, a player with an active Scout buff should appear as a red dot.

Recon Combat Specialty Addressed an issue where the Recon Perk bonus was not displaying red cone indicators.



Wildcard

Specialist Addressed an issue where players would not hear audio cues when earning bonus Perks.



Field Upgrades

Black Hat Addressed an issue where the first hack state would be erased on screen if looking away from a target. Addressed an issue where the Sentry Turret would “pop” when hacked.



Scorestreaks

Care Package Returning Black Ops 6 Scorestreaks have been added to Care Packages.

D.A.W.G. D.A.W.G. now receives 20% less damage while in Sentry Mode (Overclock). Improved server stability with D.A.W.G.

Deadeye Drone Addressed an issue where Deadeye Drone Proximity Chat was not functioning as expected.



UI

Addressed an issue causing some players to appear as Lvl. 56 in Private Matches.

Addressed various visual issues within the Armory.

Ranked Play

Play Like the Pros: Play competitive 4×4 matches using the same settings, maps, and mode, and restrictions as the Call of Duty League.

Play competitive 4×4 matches using the same settings, maps, and mode, and restrictions as the Call of Duty League. Show Your Skill: Win 3 Placement Matches to receive a starting Rank and then earn SR (Skill Rating) after wins based on your performance to further progress your Rank. Losing matches deducts SR.

Win 3 Placement Matches to receive a starting Rank and then earn SR (Skill Rating) after wins based on your performance to further progress your Rank. Losing matches deducts SR. Earn Rewards: Unlock exclusive Ranked Play rewards as you reach new Ranks or career win milestones. Rewards include Rank Skins, Rank Camos, Blueprints, and additional Ranked Play rewards each season.

Ranked Play Access: To ensure that everyone competing in Ranked Play has a baseline experience with Multiplayer, all players must earn 50 Wins in Matchmade Multiplayer games to unlock access to Black Ops 7 Ranked Play. Wins earned before the start of Season 02 count towards unlocking the mode. Wins in Party Game and Limited Time Modes do not count towards this unlock requirement. Then you’re ready to play.

Ranked Play Security Requirements

When Multiplayer Ranked Play launches in Season 02, RICOCHET Anti-Cheat™ will require a stronger form of Remote Attestation for PC players, in partnership with Microsoft. This extra layer of protection sets a new standard for Ranked Play, building on our existing TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot requirements.

Placement Matches

How you earn your starting Rank has changed in Black Ops 7 Ranked Play with the addition of Placement Matches! Placement Matches get you into higher Ranks significantly faster than in Black Ops 6 and make starting your Ranked Play career easier than ever. Players start Unranked and must win three Placement Matches to receive a starting Rank. After each Placement Match Win, your Minimum Starting Rank will update to show a projection of where you’re expected to place. Win three Placement Matches to receive your starting Rank and begin your climb!

SR (Skill Rating)

When you receive a starting Rank, you’ll also receive a starting SR (Skill Rating) number. Your SR directly corresponds to your Rank and Tier:

Win to Earn SR: Earn SR after each Ranked Play win — the amount you receive is directly related to your performance in the match relative to the skill of the other players, your team’s margin of victory.

Earn SR after each Ranked Play win — the amount you receive is directly related to your performance in the match relative to the skill of the other players, your team’s margin of victory. How SR is Calculated: If you’re seeing large SR gains after wins, it’s a good indicator that the Skill Rating system considers you to currently be a lower Rank than you deserve to be based on your recent performances. Continue to win matches to increase your SR and climb towards promotion into higher Ranks.

If you’re seeing large SR gains after wins, it’s a good indicator that the Skill Rating system considers you to currently be a lower Rank than you deserve to be based on your recent performances. Continue to win matches to increase your SR and climb towards promotion into higher Ranks. SR Losses: When you lose in Ranked Play, you’ll also lose SR. This is similarly determined by your performance and the other match factors outlined above.

When you lose in Ranked Play, you’ll also lose SR. This is similarly determined by your performance and the other match factors outlined above. Loss Forgiveness: Occasionally, an SR Loss will be forgiven to minimize frustration and ensure a fair playing field: New Season Protection: Your first three Losses of the Season won’t result in SR Losses (kicks in after Placement Matches). Rank Up Protection: If you get promoted into a higher Rank, your first 3 Losses in that new Rank won’t result in SR Losses. Daily Loss Protection: Your first Loss of the Day won’t result in a SR loss. Matchmade Teammate Quit: To reduce the frustration of having to play shorthanded, you will not lose SR if you lose a match where a matchmade teammate quit while the match was in progress. This does not apply if a player in your party quits, however. Matchmade Teammate Rejoined: Your SR Loss is reduced in the case that a matchmade teammate quits but then rejoins the match later.

Occasionally, an SR Loss will be forgiven to minimize frustration and ensure a fair playing field:

Ranks

Ranking System: Your SR directly corresponds to a Rank and Tier. Continue to win matches to increase your SR and work towards promotion into higher Ranks and Tiers:

Bronze Bronze I: 0 SR | Bronze II: 300 SR | Bronze III: 600 SR

Silver Silver I: 900 SR | Silver II: 1300 SR | Silver III: 1700 SR

Gold Gold I: 2100 SR | Gold II: 2600 SR | Gold III: 3100 SR

Platinum Platinum I: 3600 SR | Platinum II: 4200 SR | Platinum III: 4800 SR

Diamond Diamond I: 5400 SR | Diamond II: 6100 SR | Diamond III: 6800 SR

Crimson Crimson I: 7500 SR | Crimson II: 8300 SR | Crimson III: 9100 SR

Iridescent 10,000 SR+



Top 250 Rank: Only the best of the best will claim a spot in the highest Rank: Top 250. Here players who’ve reached 10,000 SR (Iridescent Rank) are ranked by their current SR from #1-250. All Ranked players can follow along the battle for Top 250 #1 Overall via the Top 250 Leaderboard accessible via the Ranked Play menu. Active CDL Pros and CDL Broadcast Talent are visually called out in the Leaderboard with info cards so it’s easy to keep track of your favorite players and personalities over the course of the Season.

Hot Streak Flames: Win three matches in a row to earn a flaming Rank, which your teammates and rivals can see as one indication of your impressive skills! Continue winning to progress the Hot Streak Flames. Flames expire after a loss or after 72 hours.

Your Rank Each Season: Each Season of Ranked Play is its own skill journey and depending on your Rank you’ll need to re-place at the start of a new Season:

Bronze, Silver, and Gold Players: Your Rank and SR are not impacted at the start of a new Season, and you can continue where you left off at the end of the previous Season.

Your Rank and SR are not impacted at the start of a new Season, and you can continue where you left off at the end of the previous Season. Platinum+ Players: You must win one Placement Match to get placed into a Rank and start the new Season.

Competitive Integrity Solo & Duo Parties Only in Higher Ranks: To ensure a fair playing field for players in the Top 250 and highest Ranks, only parties of 1-2 players will be allowed to form in Crimson Rank or above. Players in Diamond Rank or below will continue to be able to form 1-4 player parties as long as they fit within the Party Skill Restrictions:

Crimson Rank and Above: Can only form 1-2 player parties. Can only form parties with players within 1 Rank.

Can only form 1-2 player parties. Can only form parties with players within 1 Rank. Diamond Rank: Can only form parties with players within 2 Ranks.

Can only form parties with players within 2 Ranks. Bronze-Platinum Rank: No Party Skill Restrictions.

No Party Skill Restrictions. 4-Player Parties: Can form Ranked parties with any combination of Ranks as long as all players are Diamond Rank or below. Party will matchmake based on the highest Rank in the party.

Map and Mode Veto: Before each Ranked match, three map and mode combinations are presented in the Lobby and Ranked Play teams can vote to veto one of the presented options. After both teams make their veto pick, the remaining option is selected. If both teams veto the same option, the match’s map/mode will be randomly selected out of the two non-vetoed options.

Forfeit: Vote with your team to end a match early if your team is getting blown out, or you’ve lost a teammate. All teammates must vote for the Forfeit. Forfeited matches count as a standard loss and do not result in SR penalties or suspensions. Forfeit becomes available in the Options Menu at a designated point in each mode:

Hardpoint: Winning Team reaches 100 Points

Winning Team reaches 100 Points Overload: After the First Round

After the First Round Search & Destroy: After the Third Round

Rules and Restrictions Overview

It’s important you understand the ruleset of Ranked Play before you challenge the best Call of Duty players to a match or two:

Loadout and Restrictions: All Loadout content is unlocked in Ranked Play to ensure a fair playing field. Some items are restricted based on CDL rules and “Gentleman’s Agreements” (“GAs”) as decided by the CDL Pro player community:

All Loadout content is unlocked in Ranked Play to ensure a fair playing field. Some items are restricted based on CDL rules and “Gentleman’s Agreements” (“GAs”) as decided by the CDL Pro player community: Weapons: Only Assault Rifles, SMGs, Pistols, and Melee are allowed in Ranked Play. Snipers can be used in Search & Destroy but are restricted in Hardpoint and Overload. Individual Weapons in each of the above Weapon Classes are also restricted based on CDL Rules and “GAs”.

Only Assault Rifles, SMGs, Pistols, and Melee are allowed in Ranked Play. Snipers can be used in Search & Destroy but are restricted in Hardpoint and Overload. Individual Weapons in each of the above Weapon Classes are also restricted based on CDL Rules and “GAs”. Attachments: Many Weapon Attachments are restricted in Ranked Play and cannot be used. You may bring a Weapon Builds with restricted Attachments into your Ranked Play Loadouts, but the problematic Attachment will be flagged and removed if you try to use it in-game.

Many Weapon Attachments are restricted in Ranked Play and cannot be used. You may bring a Weapon Builds with restricted Attachments into your Ranked Play Loadouts, but the problematic Attachment will be flagged and removed if you try to use it in-game. Equipment, Field Upgrades, Perks & Scorestreaks: Individual Loadout and Scorestreak item types are also restricted for use in Ranked Play based on CDL Rules and “GAs.”

Individual Loadout and Scorestreak item types are also restricted for use in Ranked Play based on CDL Rules and “GAs.” Wildcards: Only the Perk Greed Wildcard is currently allowed in Ranked Play according to CDL Rules and “GAs.” All other Wildcards are restricted.

Only the Perk Greed Wildcard is currently allowed in Ranked Play according to CDL Rules and “GAs.” All other Wildcards are restricted. Perk Combat Specialties: Core and Hybrid Perk Specialties are not used in Ranked Play and will not activate.

Core and Hybrid Perk Specialties are not used in Ranked Play and will not activate. Overclocks: Overclocks are not used in Ranked Play.

Overclocks are not used in Ranked Play. Friendly Fire: Watch where you’re aiming! Friendly fire is enabled in Ranked Play.

Watch where you’re aiming! Friendly fire is enabled in Ranked Play. Suspensions and Penalties: Disconnecting from matches, friendly fire, and inactivity will incur SR Penalties and Suspensions.

Ranked Play: Available Maps and Modes

It’s important to know the available weaponry and Equipment you’re able to use in Ranked Play at launch, as well as the confirmed maps and modes:

Available Maps: Blackheart, Colossus, Den, Exposure, Raid, Scar.

Blackheart, Colossus, Den, Exposure, Raid, Scar. Available Modes: Hardpoint, Overload, Search & Destroy.

Ranked Play Rewards

There are three types of rewards to earn for playing Black Ops 7 Ranked Play:

Rank Skins: Show off your Rank wherever you play! Instantly unlock a set of Male and Female Home and Away Competitor Skins when you are placed in or reach Gold Rank and higher.

Show off your Rank wherever you play! Instantly unlock a set of Male and Female Home and Away Competitor Skins when you are placed in or reach Gold Rank and higher. Win Challenges: Win Ranked matches to reach Career Win milestones and unlock a variety of rewards including the “BO7 Ranked Competitor” Skin, “Pro Issue M15 Mod 0” Blueprint, Win Tracker Gunscreen, and more.

Win Ranked matches to reach Career Win milestones and unlock a variety of rewards including the “BO7 Ranked Competitor” Skin, “Pro Issue M15 Mod 0” Blueprint, Win Tracker Gunscreen, and more. Seasonal Rewards: Each new Ranked Play Season in Black Ops 7 will introduce additional Rank Camos to earn during that Season only, as well as additional Weapon Blueprint, Calling Card, and additional rewards.

Ranked Player Career: Win Challenges and Rewards

The following rewards are available as you continue to rack up Wins across all Ranked Play Seasons:

3 Wins: “2035 Competitor” Emblem

“2035 Competitor” Emblem 10 Wins: “BO7 Ranked Competitor” Operator Skins (four separate Skins, Home Male and Female, Away Male and Female).

“BO7 Ranked Competitor” Operator Skins (four separate Skins, Home Male and Female, Away Male and Female). 20 Wins: “Pro Issue M15 MOD 0” Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Pro Issue M15 MOD 0” Assault Rifle Blueprint 30 Wins: “Win & Streak Tracker” Gun Screen

“Win & Streak Tracker” Gun Screen 40 Wins: “Main Stage” Loading Screen

“Main Stage” Loading Screen 50 Wins: “50 Ranked Wins” Weapon Camo

“50 Ranked Wins” Weapon Camo 100 Wins: “100 Ranked Wins” Weapon Charm

“100 Ranked Wins” Weapon Charm 250 Wins: “250 Ranked Wins” Large Decal

“250 Ranked Wins” Large Decal 500 Wins: “500 Ranked Wins” Animated Calling Card

“500 Ranked Wins” Animated Calling Card 1000 Wins: “1000 Ranked Wins” Animated Emblem and “1000 Win Knife” Knife Blueprint

Ranked Play Career: Rank Skins

The following Operator Skin rewards are available across all Ranked Play Seasons. The reward Skins include four different Skins (Home Male and Female and Away Male and Female), and are awarded when you are placed in or reach each designated Rank:

Reach Gold Rank: Gold Competitor (4x Skins)

Gold Competitor (4x Skins) Reach Platinum Rank: Platinum Competitor (4x Skins)

Platinum Competitor (4x Skins) Reach Diamond Rank: Diamond Competitor (4x Skins)

Diamond Competitor (4x Skins) Reach Crimson Rank: Crimson Competitor (4x Skins)

Crimson Competitor (4x Skins) Reach Iridescent Rank: Iridescent Competitor (4x Skins)

Additionally, players who finish a Season in the Top 250 Rank will receive a set of Top 250 Competitor Skins, with the player who finishes 1st overall in the Season being the only individual player that Season to receive the most exclusive and hard-fought Skin available in Call of Duty:

Finish a Season in the Top 250 Rank: Top 250 Competitor (4x Skins)

Top 250 Competitor (4x Skins) Finish a Season at Top 250 #1 Overall: Top 250 Champion (4x Skins)

Season 02: Seasonal Rewards

The following Weapon Camos, Blueprint, Large Decal, and Calling Cards are only available during Season 02:

10 Wins: “Pro Issue Dravec 45” SMG Blueprint (Dravec 45)

“Pro Issue Dravec 45” SMG Blueprint (Dravec 45) 100 Wins: “100 Season 2 Wins” Large Decal

“100 Season 2 Wins” Large Decal Reach Silver Rank in Season 02: “Ranked Season 02 — Silver” Calling Card

“Ranked Season 02 — Silver” Calling Card Reach Gold Rank in Season 02: “Ranked Season 02 — Gold” Calling Card, and “Ranked Season 02 — Gold” Weapon Camo (Universal).

“Ranked Season 02 — Gold” Calling Card, and “Ranked Season 02 — Gold” Weapon Camo (Universal). Reach Platinum Rank in Season 02: “Ranked Season 02 — Platinum” Calling Card, and “Ranked Season 02 — Platinum” Weapon Camo (Universal).

“Ranked Season 02 — Platinum” Calling Card, and “Ranked Season 02 — Platinum” Weapon Camo (Universal). Reach Diamond Rank in Season 02: “Ranked Season 02 — Diamond” Calling Card, and “Ranked Season 02 — Diamond” Weapon Camo (Universal).

“Ranked Season 02 — Diamond” Calling Card, and “Ranked Season 02 — Diamond” Weapon Camo (Universal). Reach Crimson Rank in Season 02: “Ranked Season 02 — Crimson” Calling Card, and “Ranked Season 02 — Crimson” Weapon Camo (Universal).

“Ranked Season 02 — Crimson” Calling Card, and “Ranked Season 02 — Crimson” Weapon Camo (Universal). Reach Iridescent Rank in Season 02: “Ranked Season 02 — Iridescent” Animated Calling Card, and “Ranked Season 02 — Iridescent” Weapon Camo (Animated, Universal).

“Ranked Season 02 — Iridescent” Animated Calling Card, and “Ranked Season 02 — Iridescent” Weapon Camo (Animated, Universal). Finish Season 02 at the Top 250 Rank: “Ranked Season 02 — Top 250” Animated Calling Card, and “Ranked Season 02 — Top 250” Weapon Camo (Animated, Universal).

“Ranked Season 02 — Top 250” Animated Calling Card, and “Ranked Season 02 — Top 250” Weapon Camo (Animated, Universal). Finish Season 02 at the Top 250 Rank: #1 Overall: “Ranked Season 02 – Top 250 Champion” Animated Calling Card.

Zombies

Maps

Ashes of the Damned Addressed an issue where the zombie did not appear in the death scene in Exit 115. Addressed an issue where zombies would not attack players if they are leaning against a billboard in Exit 115. Addressed an issue where the Playmates Intel spawned on the ground and could not be interacted with. Addressed an issue where Quest-specific intel would not spawn after the player reloaded a save. Addressed an issue where akimbo weapons would not have ammo on the left gun during the Zursa Attack Easter Egg. Addressed an issue where players would not see the overheat meter during the Zursa Attack Easter Egg. Addressed an issue where the Frag Grenade UI would not appear during the Zursa Attack Easter Egg. Addressed an issue where players were able to bring the Aether Barrel from the Wonder Weapon Quest into the Zursa Attack and Dempsey Easter Egg location. Aether Plants can now reward all Season 01 weapons. Addressed an issue where players could continuously interact and spray the Aether Plant to spawn more zombies. Addressed an issue where zombies would not target the player while the Aether Plant is growing. Addressed an issue where Ravagers would rarely teleport out of Yuri’s Lab during the Serum Trial. Addressed an issue where the skull for the Ritual of Terror was glowing and would not move after the previous player who attempted the step disconnected. Addressed an issue where the Mechanic’s Soul stopped moving to the trunk of the car if the player commanded Klaus to open the trunk again during the Ritual of Massacre. Addressed an issue where restoring a save during the Ritual of Massacre would block progression. Addressed an issue where a zombie was not removed during the cutscene after defeating Veytharion. Closed an exploit for infinite salvage when feeding the Mangler Cannon to Chompy without losing the item. Addressed multiple collision issues.

Astra Malorum Addressed an issue where the Stellar Dissector T.E.D.D. Tasks trial would spawn before the Wonder Weapon Quest is complete. It should now spawn only after the quest is complete to ensure the trap is not used for the quest. Addressed an issue where the animation of the platform lowering would play twice during the Main Quest. Addressed an issue where an interaction prompt would appear briefly near the bookshelves in Archive of Orbis when using a controller. Addressed an issue where a deployed ARC-XD would fall through the ramp leading to the Pack-a-Punch machine in Observatory Dome. Addressed an issue where players would see the Meteorite Explosion FX after taking the fast travel to Mars. Addressed an issue where the Mystery Box would not relocate after becoming dormant in Abyssal Rim or in Crash Site. Addressed an issue where zombies could get stuck momentarily on a corner of the Pack-a-Punch machine. Addressed an issue where the portal on the Tac Map would be missing its name and would read Ping instead. Addressed an issue where players were teleported to the Portal to Mars defend step while Exfil has been started. Addressed an issue where a portal indicator would appear over the revive widget when the players are in the same location. Players can now ping the Ascendant Eye from the Main Quest. Addressed an issue where Veytharion’s Blessing took time to activate after acquiring the Power-Up. Downed players are now revived the moment Caltheris is killed. Closed an exploit that would cause zombies to not target the player when they stood on the rail of the platform from the Main Quest. Addressed multiple collision issues.



Modes

Directed Mode (Ashes of the Damned) Addressed an issue where the objective would fail to display if the player had Klaus stomp the Security Terminal while doing the Upgrade Ol’ Tessie step. Added text to let the player know to shoot the red button during the Ritual of Betrayal step. Add a guidance step to instruct players to shoot the Clock Tower during the Ritual of Guilt. Addressed an issue where the Ritual of Massacre guidance step would show the previous completed Mechanic step after attempting the step again once the Lightning Strike has ended. Added text to let players know to use the Necrofluid Gauntlet when shooting the reels during the Ritual of Guilt step.

Directed Mode (Astra Malorum) Made improvements to information and flow during Quest puzzle steps, including Platform Code, Library, and Resonance Columns. Adjusted the book and bust step of the Main Quest to be more explicit in Directed Mode. Added a step to let players know to grab the Ascendant Eye in Directed Mode. Adjusted the time for certain steps in the quest in: Library Bust Step: 40 second cooldown. Ascendant Eye Luring Step: 3-minute timer to reset for each sequence in that step. Melody Puzzle Final Step: 3-minute cooldown to enter the code. Added an objective marker on the portal during the Restore the Martian Ruins step. Added a marker to the Harmonic Oculus during the Restore the Martian Ruins step. Added a step to be more explicit during the start of the Find Thurston step.

Survival Reverted the spawn frequency for T.E.D.D. Tasks to its original rate. Addressed an issue where players could get stuck on the T.E.D.D. Tasks machine in Exit 115.

Cursed Addressed an issue where Equivalent Exchange would not give the player all of their Perks back with the Vril Sphere Relic active. Addressed an issue where Samantha’s Drawing Relic and Mule Kick Multi Pack Augment may cause the secondary weapon to be Pack-a-Punched free of cost. Addressed an issue where O.S.C.A.R. would spawn more than once with the Spider Fang Relic active.



Gameplay

Addressed an issue where players would no longer be able to revive their teammate if the teammate started to self-revive.

Weapons

Ray Gun Addressed an issue where the Ray Gun projectile could be pinged.

Sokol 545 Increased the Sokol 545 headshot damage.

Hawker HX Addressed an issue which caused the Hawker HX to show the incorrect name when upgraded at the Pack-a-Punch.

XM325 Addressed an issue with the XM325 having only one attachment no matter the Rarity when acquired in a match.

Ballistic Knife Addressed an issue with Ballistic Knife kills counting toward electric damage kill challenges.

General Addressed an issue where the Dragon’s Breath attachment was not scaling properly with Ultra weapon rarity and Level 4 Pack-a-Punch. Increased the Melee range when crouched and prone when using a charged melee attack. Players can now dive backward while using heavy weapons.



Gunsmith

Addressed an issue where the loadout would not update when using the quick equip function on a weapon while in the Zombies Loadout Menu.

Ammo Mods

Shatter Blast Addressed an issue where Shatter Blast Augments would appear locked. Addressed an issue where Shatter Blast Blast Chain Augment was not creating extra explosions.

Shadow Rift Addressed an issue that prevented Shadow Rift Supermassive Augment from increasing kill limit for Shadow Rift Gravity Well Augment. Added ammo count cap on Shadow Rift Ammo Theorem Augment.



Perk-A-Colas

Mule Kick Addressed an issue where Max Ammo did not grant the max amount of Tactical Equipment with Mule Kick Fully Equipped Augment. Addressed an issue where players with Mule Kick would hold a pistol instead of a Ray Gun when downed if the Ray Gun was their third weapon. Mule Kick will now refill the player’s stock ammo only on the first purchase of the Perk. Mule Kick’s Pack Mule Augment now works as intended.

Quick Revive Addressed an issue where the number of Self-Revives a player could craft was incorrect with Quick Revive Emergency Medical Kit Augment.

Vulture Aid Addressed an issue where Vulture Aid Condor’s Reach Augment would not work with armor plates. Addressed an issue where Vulture Aid Armor-Matic Augment would not work if the player only has Level 1 armor.

Wisp Tea Addressed a rare issue where Wisp Tea Fetcher Augment would appear to award players max Salvage.

Death Perception Addressed an issue where Death Perception Hidden Gems Augment was not highlighting loot through objects.

Double Tap Addressed an issue where the explosion FX was missing from the AAROW 109 if the player had Double Tab Double Caliber Augment equipped.

Melee Macchiato Addressed an issue where the player’s weapon would not be reloaded if using Melee Macchiato Mocha Maul and Mugging Augment with the Ballistic Knife.



Equipment

Addressed an issue where the Cymbal Monkey would not work when thrown in Stargazer’s Courtyard in Astra Malorum.

Addressed an issue where a Cymbal Monkey would be considered out of bounds if thrown in valid locations in Ashes of the Damned.

Addressed an issue where certain equipment can be picked up from the ground while carrying the max amount.

Field Upgrade

General Picking up a Full Power Power-Up will reduce the cost of the player’s next Field Upgrade charge, but not below the starting cost.

Frenzied Guard Addressed an issue where players would take health damage while being attacked by O.S.C.A.R. with Frenzied Guard active.

Frost Blast Addressed an issue where damage was not being mitigated when inside the blizzard of Frost Blast Stone Cold Stronghold Augment.

Healing Aura Addressed an issue where players who joined a match in progress would respawn without their Loadout when being revived with Healing Aura Necromancer Augment. Addressed an issue where Healing Aura Enduring Radiance Augment was not creating the beam. Addressed an issue where Healing Aura Necromancer and Stoic Presence Augment would not work.

Tesla Storm Addressed an issue that resulted in Tesla Storm Static Discharge Augment radius being smaller than intended.

Energy Mine Smart Mine Major Augment no longer causes Energy Mine to explode directly when there are no zombies present.

Aether Shroud Addressed an issue that prevented players from replating while using the Void Sheath Aether Shroud Augment.

Toxic Growth Known Issue: Caltheris is no longer slowed by Toxic Growth. This will be fixed in the coming days.



Support

Addressed an issue where certain Support items would duplicate when jumping off a cliff while holding the Support item in Astra Malorum.

Addressed an issue where players lose their Support Item after immediately swapping to their weapon and mantling while holding the Support Item.

Added a mini-map icon for the ARC-XD.

Addressed an issue where the crosshair would disappear when aiming the War Machine down sight in 3rd Person.

Addressed an issue where the arrows from the Combat Bow would float in the air after shooting a zombie.

Gobblegums

Addressed an issue where players would not be able to equip GobbleGums if they changed the rarity tab before selecting the GobbleGum to replace.

Addressed an issue where the effect of Idle Eyes GobbleGum persists throughout the round when used after converting a GobbleGum to Essence.

Addressed an issue where Power-Up GobbleGums wouldn’t trigger when the player jumped in low gravity.

Addressed an issue where players would have infinite ammo with a belt-fed attachment weapon and Stock Option.

Addressed an issue where Player 2 would not load in with their GobbleGum pack in Split Screen.

Addressed an issue where GobbleGums would give Flavorless Gums if the player reached a large amount of a single GobbleGum.

Closed an exploit where players could have the effect of the GobbleGum active for the remainder of a match.

Vehicles

Addressed an issue where the player was being teleported with Ol’ Tessie when being relocated after it was destroyed in Ashes of the Damned.

Addressed an issue where the controller rumble would persist when inside Ol’ Tessie if the player entered the vehicle while charging the Mangler Cannon.

Power-Ups

Addressed an issue where the green glow VFX would not appear on the Max Ammo if the last Ravager from a special round was killed by a LT53 Kazimir.

Addressed an issue where the Max Ammo would not apply if the player picked it up while activating Disciple Injection.

Loot

Addressed an issue that caused weapons obtained from another player’s Mystery Box spin to only be loaded with a single bullet.

Enemies

Zursa Adjusted Zursa pathing to prevent it from getting stuck in collision and having trouble reaching the player in Zarya Cosmodrome. Addressed an issue where Zursa was stuck on a loop if its spawn location was blocked by Ol’ Tessie.

Caltheris Removed a change that lowered the damage from the NX Ravager against Caltheris in Astra Malorum.

Ravager Addressed an issue with the Ravager’s jumping animation between the broken platform in Machina Astralis in Astra Malorum.

O.S.C.A.R. Addressed an issue where the red eye glows would persist after getting a headshot on a zombie being buffed from O.S.C.A.R. Note: Additional O.S.C.A.R. tuning is planned for a future update.

Exfil HVTs Addressed an issue where the HVT from Exfil would teleport away after being hit by a Shock Charge.



Challenges

Addressed an issue that prevented the Force Multiplier challenge from progressing.

Addressed an issue where the Monkey Business Medal would not be awarded when completing the requirement.

Addressed an issue where the Tooth and Claw Medal would not be awarded when killing a Zursa HVT.

Addressed an issue where the “Drink To That” Calling Card Reward was not in the Zombies Calling Cards tab.

Addressed an issue where the player could get the Untouchable Medal by killing an HVT.

UI

General Locked items in the Arsenal Machine will now appear red. Addressed an issue where the HUD would not display when using the turret in Ol’ Tessie in Astra Malorum. Warning message for inactivity will no longer appear when only one player is inactive in Split Screen.

Augments Addressed an issue where players were unable to change their selected Active Research Augment and were not gaining research progress. Addressed an issue where Minor Augments would not display their description unless a Major Augment was equipped. Added an in-game splash for completing Augment Research for Black Ops 7 content.

Loadouts Removed the “Duplicate Loadout” option. Addressed an issue where the Loadout would be locked if the player backed out while searching for a Cursed match.



Audio

Addressed an issue where the Stamin-Up Perk Machine audio was inaudible.

Addressed an issue where missing audio would occur when traveling through portals back-to-back.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

Dead Ops Arcade

Features

New items are available in Slayer Mart

Tippable – For the rest of the game, treasure is worth 25 points more and also increases its impact on score multiplier increment by 15%.

No Coal Lumps – For the rest of the game, picking up a present will not reveal a creature.

Pristine Belt – For the rest of the game, your weapon power level drains slower while firing. [Cannot be stacked with Fate of Firepower]

Boot Camp – For the rest of the game, the LMG weapon damage is increased by 15%.

Advanced Weapon Training – For the rest of the game, the LMG weapon damage is increased by 15%. [Requires Boot Camp]

Demolition Expert – For the rest of the game, your explosive damage is increased by 25%.[Not available if you have Fate of Firepower, must have Dead Operator first]

Clone Research – For the rest of the game, when you trigger a Field Upgrade, there is a chance of spawning player clones. [Requires a field upgrade]

Trained Medic – Being close to a downed player increases healing and if there are less than 10 seconds remaining on respawn countdown will instantly revive the downed player. [requires Divine Chalice]

Shield Master – At the start of each round, refill your armor plates to maximum. [Requires Divine Shield and Armor Vest]

New Option – Added a new setting that allows players to remap the Field Upgrade activation from “L1 + R1” to “R3”, improving responsiveness and ensuring smoother use of the boost feature.

Added support for saving and loading more item types.

Re-enabled Split Screen feature.

Leaderboard

Hardcore Leaderboard has been reset for Season 02.

The Season 01 Hardcore saved file is not compatible with Season 02.

Gameplay Tuning

Exit Strategy: This GobbleGum now provides a small additional Cash bonus from Eggs.

Extend the charge time of Tesla Storm when the player has the Dead Wire ammo mod equipped.

Mutant Injection and Rhino vehicles will not grant the extra score multiplier when obtained; score multiplier remaining the same as it was.

Round Off GobbleGum buffed – round cap increased from 60 to 70.

Shields Up GobbleGum nerfed – Reduced the sawblade item duration from 5 minutes to 2 minutes, barrel item duration remains the same.

Challenge round “Dead Drops on My Pillow”: Added a Round length cap to prevent the Challenge Round from being prolonged when the game incorrectly assumes kiting behavior.

General

Addressed an issue where Z-Rex could sometimes fall underground, making it unattackable in Slayer Arena.

Improved the trigger detection logic for the rotating laser on the side helicopter to ensure more reliable activation.

Addressed an issue where items disappeared when a player gained Mutant form by falling from a height, but the player did not properly transform.

Addressed an issue where the helicopter could accidentally damage friendly units.

Addressed an issue causing the HP bar to disappear after rejoining the game.

Addressed an issue where players couldn’t save Nukes, Boosts, or Extra Lives beyond the limit, even when possessing the appropriate Fate.

Shield items now carry over to a new round if still valid [except Tesla Ball].

Addressed an issue where the Airhorn effect was not removed after the round ended.

Players can no longer heal Last Stand teammates if those teammates are in a vehicle, robot, or mutant form.

Addressed an issue where the tank could be pulled backward while driving over Pungi hazard.

Prevented Pole Zombies from generating poles outside the playable area.

Addressed an issue where taking the zipline while a teammate exits the level could cause lingering zipline sounds and leave the teammate unable to move.

Addressed an issue where a Coat of Arms zombie could remain after the round ended.

Addressed an issue where players could die while using Speed Boost or Nuke due to missing invulnerability, causing the item to be wasted.

Adjusted spawn location and nuke location in Armory.

Addressed an issue where chickens could spawn beneath the ground.

Addressed an issue where player can be landed on the top of the jungle level by exiting the helicopter.

Addressed an issue where players could get stuck in the Estate level.

Closed a Gum Pack Switch Exploit: In Solo, players could use three Gums in a single round, then Save & Quit at the start of the next round and switch GobbleGum packs upon reloading the match.

Addressed an issue In Slayer where entering Last Stand while about to win, lose, or leave the match would incorrectly deduct lives.

Addressed an issue where players could not see lasers after rejoining the game.

Addressed an issue where players could lose armor plates while using the Rhino.

Addressed an issue where Mister Peeks did not insta-kill high-HP regular zombies.

Stability

Various stability and performance fixes.

Addressed a crash that could occur if all players were using a Rhino as the Z-Rex spawned.

Endgame

Guild Strikes

Guild Strikes added to Endgame. Guild Strikes create a Nightmare Zone with a Strike Boss.

Skill Track

The Eagle Eye skill track has been added to Endgame and provides 6 new skills to the pool. Increased Crit Damage: Critical hits deal more damage. Big Hit: Increases Critical Damage dealt to full health enemies. Last Shots Plus: Deal more damage when your weapon is low on ammo. Rampage: Getting rapid kills briefly increases weapon damage with that weapon. Aim Faster: Aim down sights faster. Armor Breaker: Stun and damage enemies when breaking enemy armor.



Abilities

Sentinel Protocol (Major) and Blood Burner (Minor) abilities added to Endgame. Sentinel Protocol: Call in a modified Guild robot to fight your enemies and assist your team. This robot can revive you and your teammates when downed and inflict a small area of effect attack when swarmed. Blood Burner: Spawn a mysterious motorcycle good for traversal and combat. Running over enemies charges a special area of effect attack.



Exotic Weapons

Three new Exotic Weapons added: Hypersurge: Full-auto light machine gun augmented for precise or reckless lethality. Affinity for Shock Rounds. Malspike: Burst pistol modified for maximum, small-profile firepower. Affinity for Photon Rounds. Criticality: Charge launcher enhanced for field efficiency. Affinity for Mortar Rounds.



Power Nodes

Power Nodes are scattered throughout Avalon. These will give you bonus Power to help you with your Combat Rating leveling.

General Updates

Addressed an issue where players could equip more than one Exotic Skill. If your Operator had multiple Exotic Skills equipped, one will now be randomly selected at infil.

Addressed an issue where escaping with an unspent Skill choice could lead to an error.

Addressed an issue where a player could lose the Explosive Resistance Skill after using the Rhino Scorestreak.

Addressed certain enemy pathing issues on Avalon.

Various stability and performance fixes.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 2 Patch Notes

Events

Image Credit: Activision

Escalation Directive

Escalation Directive is a Camo-focused Event delivering 8 all-new Universal Camos, including 4 Animated Completion Camos as well as the new SG-12 Shotgun. Complete Weapon Class Camo Challenges in all 4 modes to unlock Universal Camos for your favorite Weapon Classes. Complete all 9 Weapon Class Camo Challenges in a given mode and you’ll unlock that mode’s Animated Completion Camo. Unlock them all to stand out in every fight. Consult the “Camo Checklist” section later in this blog for a list of Camos you can earn.

Rewards Include: SG-12 Shotgun

Maps

Rebirth Island Winter Refresh

Image Credit: Activision

Our Rebirth Island update brings a fresh layer of intensity to the island with a new point of interest, environmental additions, and winter-themed gameplay updates – all while keeping the soul of Rebirth Island intact. Snowstorms closing in, infil gas explosions, and new or updated gameplay elements reshape familiar spaces, and The Guild has left its mark by reworking select locations.

Turbine New Point-of-Interest The massive turbine now dominates the center of the POI, immediately changing how players approach mid-game rotations and engagements. Its strong verticality, multiple access points, and interior paths create layered combat scenarios, making it a powerful location to contest, control, and defend.

New Point-of-Interest

Outpost New Environmental Update Located in the south, Outpost revitalizes a previously empty transition zone that often left players exposed. The addition of new structures and terrain creates safer rotation options while opening up fresh combat and looting opportunities. It strikes a balance between cover, space, and flow—giving players room to reset, gear up, and re-engage with confidence.

New Environmental Update

Biometric Scanner We’ve refined the Biometric Scanner experience on Rebirth Island with rebalanced loot probabilities, clearer gameplay cues, and a cleaner, more readable interface. Scanner placement and visuals have been updated, rewards are now simpler and more tailored to the player, and unnecessary randomness has been removed – keeping the core experience intact while making it more consistent and rewarding.



Infil Gas Explosions During the Infil, unexpected explosions may occur, generating deadly gas in select POIs. Be alert, as this can alter your strategy. Infil Gas Explosions are temporary—while some POIs may be inaccessible at match start if engulfed, they will become available once the gas dissipates.



Snowstorm Gas Snowstorm Gas transforms the familiar Rebirth Island gas into a full winter hazard, exclusive to Winter Rebirth, while preserving all core gameplay rules and readability. Gas masks, decontamination stations, damage, and messaging behave exactly as players expect.



Smart Displays Smart Displays can now be found in more locations across the map. Smart Displays have been updated with new information, including: When a Black EXE Card has been given Top Scorer of the match Player with the most Eliminations POI with the highest player density



Cradle Fractures [CLASSIFIED]



Modes

Loaded Resurgence Limited-Time Mode Loaded Resurgence returns to Rebirth Island with a new twist. Players always redeploy with their Loadout, but Perks can now only be earned through eliminations. Rack up enough kills to unlock the Specialist Perk and gain a powerful advantage as the match progresses. Map: Rebirth Island Players: 44 Squad Size: Quads Live Dates: Week 1 & 2

Limited-Time Mode

Loaded Resurgence Casual Limited-Time Mode For players looking for a more accessible experience, a Casual version of Loaded Resurgence will also be available during Season 02. Map: Rebirth Island Players: 44 Squad Size: Quads Live Dates: Week 3 & 4

Limited-Time Mode

Rush Resurgence Weekend-Only Limited-Time Mode Rush Resurgence is a condensed, high-intensity version of Rebirth Resurgence designed for faster matches and constant action. With fewer players, reduced downtime between phases, and quicker gas circle movement, matches play out in roughly half the time of a standard Resurgence game. Map: Rebirth Island Players: 32 Squad Size: Quads Live Dates: Week 3

Weekend-Only Limited-Time Mode

Launching as a Beta, Iron Gauntlet is a competitive-focused Battle Royale mode built as an evolution of Iron Trials. This mode is deliberately designed to raise the intensity by featuring accelerated circle collapse, rarer high-tier loot, increased player health, no free loadout drops, and no Gulag second chances. With fewer safety nets and higher consequences for mistakes, every engagement demands confidence and precision. As announced in our previous competitive blog, this mode will be made available during a limited window later in Season 02. We’ll share more details including mode settings and restrictions in the coming weeks as we draw closer to the planned live dates.

Map: Verdansk

Verdansk Players: 150

150 Squad Size: Duos

Duos Live Dates: March 5th – 9th

Weapons

This Season 02 balance update targets several core objectives: enhancing Assault Rifle effectiveness at long range, making the FMJ attachment a more compelling option for ARs, and boosting overall competitiveness among SMGs. We also adjusted underused attachments to promote greater build diversity. Check out all Warzone Season 2 weapon buffs and nerfs right here.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the “Hostile UAV in the area” voice-over would not play when an enemy player deployed a UAV.

Fixed an issue where the “Random Operator” selection did not prioritize favorited operators and would choose a random operator and skin.

Fixed an issue where the Favorite Supply Box would grant the wrong Custom Loadout instead of the player’s favorited loadout.

Fixed an issue where players would receive an “Killstreak: Airspace is too crowded in the area for 0 more seconds” message when attempting to use a Precision Airstrike.

Fixed an issue where a player’s chosen Operator would sometimes change after completing consecutive matches.

Fixed an issue where selecting your own name on the scoreboard would mute or unmute another player.

Fixed an issue that allowed players, in isolated cases, to fall through map geometry in certain areas, which could be exploited.

Fixed an issue where players could not leave a match after rejoining once their team had been eliminated.

Fixed an issue where flames from a Napalm Strike could interfere with player pings.

Fixed an issue where landing next to a helicopter could cause it to instantly explode.

Fixed an issue where the Train Recon contract would sometimes automatically fail after being picked up.

Fixed an issue where entering the Armory for the first time could cause the game to freeze for a moment.

And that wraps up the Black Ops 7 and Warzone Season 2 patch notes. Are you excited for the latest update? Let us know in the comments.