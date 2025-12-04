Black Ops 7 Season 1 Buff Makes Bullets Punch Through Walls like Cardboard

The Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Season 1 update is adding a boatload of new content to Treyarch’s latest release while also tweaking some mechanics under the hood. The update’s highlights are undoubtedly the selection of new maps and weapons, which includes the round-based Astra Malorum map for Zombies enthusiasts.

To go along with these features, the devs are implementing a range of weapon buffs and nerfs that could drastically shake up the meta. But one key change, which is virtually a buff for all weapons, finally addresses the community’s frustrations with inconsistent bullet penetration.

Black Ops 7 Season 1 Buffs Bullet Penetration Across All Surfaces

As revealed in the BO7 Season 1 patch notes, Treyarch is making bullet penetration more consistent by decoupling damage and distance. Up until now, a weapon’s penetration was driven entirely by the maximum distance it could pass through a given surface type. Penetration damage would decrease based on the thickness of the surface, which often resulted in ridiculous damage falloffs that felt unbalanced.

Starting with Season 1, weapons will still have a maximum distance they can shoot through for each surface type, but now the damage falloff they experience will be a flat percentage regardless of how thick the surface is.

This means that no matter what surface you’re firing through, you can expect similar damage figures if the distances match up. In theory, the change should finally make bullet penetration feel uniform instead of randomized.

The devs also highlighted the individual changes that resulted in this buff:

Slightly increased distances at which bullets can penetrate through many surface types.

Bullets that successfully penetrate through a surface now experience a flat percentage of damage falloff regardless of the distance that was penetrated.

FMJ will now increase distance penetrated as well as reduce the penetration damage falloff.

Addressed an issue preventing FMJ from improving penetration damage as intended.

It’ll be interesting to see how effective the tweaks are once the update goes live, but do let us know what you make of the changes in the comments.