Black Ops 7 Endgame Will No Longer Be Locked Behind the Drab Campaign Mode

The Call of Duty Black Ops 7 campaign isn’t exactly up there with the series’ best, but it does feature some interesting ideas. First and foremost is its co-op focus, of course, with the second being a replayable PvE mode known as Endgame. The MWZ-inspired game mode is only accessible once you’ve completed all 11 campaign missions, but Treyarch is now flipping the script.

Seeing as Endgame has many of the hallmarks you’d associate with an extraction shooter, its links with the campaign, including the completion requirement to access it, always felt like an awkward fit. Fortunately, Treyarch has taken note of this, and the devs are officially opening Endgame to all players.

Campaign Completion Requirement to be Removed From BO7 Endgame

Image Credit: X/@Treyarch

As announced via Treyarch’s official X account, Endgame will be available to all Black Ops 7 players starting Friday, November 21. This means that you can simply fire up the game mode by entering the campaign menu, without needing to complete a single mission of the game’s narrative. For players who’ve already put in the effort to unlock the game mode, the devs have revealed a suite of free rewards:

3x 1-Hour Double Level XP Tokens

3x 1-Hour Double Weapon XP Tokens

3x 1-Hour Double Battle Pass XP Tokens

3x Perkaholic GobbleGums

For the unacquainted, Endgame takes place on the next major Warzone map, Avalon. It sees up to four players form a squad and wingsuit into the map to complete objectives, gather loot, increase their Operator’s power ratings, and then exfil before doing it all over again. The map itself is split into four zones, each teeming with AI enemies, and the difficulty ramping up in organic fashion.

Besides the core progression loop, Endgame offers a secret ending cutscene for BO7’s narrative, if you manage to defeat the final boss in Zone 4, that is. It also provides unique rewards after you vanquish Dr. Falkner.

So, will you be checking out Endgame on Friday? Be sure to let us know in the comments.