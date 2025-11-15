Black Ops 7 Faces Backlash After Player Reports AI Calling Cards and Gets Refunded

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 hasn’t had the smoothest of launches. Upon arrival, its co-op campaign caught instant flak from the community, and the game is now embroiled in controversy over allegations of AI-generated assets. Images of what players are deeming to be AI-generated Calling Cards are doing the rounds online, forcing Activision to release an official statement, but not before players managed to secure refunds on their copies.

This isn’t the first instance of Activision flirting with AI-generation tools, as both Modern Warfare III and Black Ops 6 were accused of using generated assets. These were given away by the AI tool’s inability to create human-like hands with the correct number of fingers, although BO7’s culprits feel far more blatant. We’re talking art that mimics the Studio Ghibli-inspired slop that plagued the internet for a good while, which shouldn’t be present in a Call of Duty game in the first place.

Black Ops 7’s “AI” Calling Cards Lead to Heavy Backlash

As mentioned at the start, the assets accused of being AI-generated are the many Calling Cards present in Call of Duty Black Ops 7. These animated posters are far from the most important things in the game, so on some level, using AI tools to streamline their creation makes a tinge of sense. However, that notion quickly unravels when you see just how careless and lackluster the end result is.

Image Credit: Activision

All the art present in this image screams ‘AI slop,’ and that’s not just me saying it. Players online felt the same, leading to a barrage of criticism. To make matters worse for Activision, some users were so miffed that they started asking for refunds on Steam. One player even claimed to have completed the entire co-op campaign before securing a refund, citing the use of “AI-generated options that were not present in the marketing.”

All the backlash appears to have forced the publisher’s hand as Activision shared an official statement not long after. “Like so many around the world, the statement read, we use a variety of digital tools, including AI tools, to empower and support our teams to create the best gaming experiences possible for our players. Our creative process continues to be led by the talented individuals in our studios.“

As you’d imagine, the vague statement reassured absolutely no one, and Black Ops 7 is still getting hammered online. What are your thoughts on AI art being used in video games? Let us know in the comments.