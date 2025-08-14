Black Ops 7 Could Bring Back Classic BO2 Maps, Game Modes at Launch

Ahead of its gameplay reveal at Gamescom, the Black Ops 7 marketing machine is starting to rev up. Call of Duty’s socials have started sharing promotional material surrounding ‘The Guild,’ vague banners are popping up at select locations, and some fans have even spotted BO7-branded Monster Energy cans in the wild. But no CoD hype cycle is complete without promising leaks that have you thinking “we might be back.” And the latest rumor hints at the return of some iconic maps from Black Ops 2.

As shared by serial leaker ‘TheGhostofHope’ on X, Black Ops 7 will reportedly launch with Hijacked, Raid, and Express, with more remasters coming in the future. All three maps have been remastered and reiterated upon in previous games, but since BO7 is a direct sequel to Black Ops 2, their inclusion certainly makes sense.

The leaker also claimed that Black Ops 7 is ditching interactive doors and livening up its color palette to make the visuals more vibrant compared to BO6.

The rumors don’t end there, as Specialist Abilities such as Active Camo and the Grappling Hook could also be returning. As for live-service plans, Black Ops 7 is reportedly reverting to a weekly challenge/event format akin to Modern Warfare III. If true, this is certainly welcome news, considering just how stale the event schedule of BO6 has felt.

Switching back to returning maps for a second, BO7 Zombies will stick to the round-based format, with its first map being described as “TranZit but with bigger places.” In case you missed it, the OG Crew is also back (somehow), and they’ll have new voice lines and interaction with the BO6 Zombies crew. Lastly, Uplink is seemingly returning and it could also take Control’s spot in the Call of Duty League.

While that sums up a majority of the leaks, there are mumurs of Tac Sprint being omitted from Black Ops 7. This one’s sure to divide opinion, be it the feature’s inclusion or absence, so its best to wait for the gameplay reveal before jumping to conclusions.

With that all said, are you excited for BO7? Or has the Battlefield 6 Beta swayed you away from Activision’s shores? Be sure to let us know in the comments.