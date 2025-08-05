Call of Duty Drops Black Ops 7 Reveal Date and Teases Game Changing New Character

It’s been two months since we last saw anything about the next Call of Duty game, Black Ops 7. But with the year ending in a few months, it looks like the devs are finally gearing up to drop some spicy teasers. Kicking things off, we now have the official Call of Duty Black Ops 7 reveal date, plus a sneak peek at one of the new characters who might change how the story unfolds.

As per the latest X post by the Call of Duty account, Black Ops 7 will be unveiled at Gamescom ONL on August 19, 2025, at 11:00 AM PT. You can watch the full reveal on Gamescom’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

For people around the globe, here is the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 reveal date and timings for major regions:

US (East) : August 19 at 2:00 PM ET

: August 19 at 2:00 PM ET Brazil : August 19 at 3:00 PM BRT

: August 19 at 3:00 PM BRT Europe : August 19 at 8:00 PM CET

: August 19 at 8:00 PM CET Russia : August 19 at 9:00 PM MSK

: August 19 at 9:00 PM MSK India : August 19 at 11:30 PM IST

: August 19 at 11:30 PM IST Philippines : August 20 at 2:00 AM Manila Time

: August 20 at 2:00 AM Manila Time China : August 20 at 2:00 AM CST

: August 20 at 2:00 AM CST Japan : August 20 at 3:00 AM JST

: August 20 at 3:00 AM JST Australia : August 20 at 4:00 AM AEDT

: August 20 at 4:00 AM AEDT New Zealand: August 20 at 6:00 AM NZDT

New Character Teased for COD Black Ops 7

While several sources teased the reveal date earlier, it’s now officially confirmed that both the campaign and multiplayer modes will be shown off at the event. But what caught me off guard was one surprising detail from the official post. Most of the Black Ops reboot games have had a male character on the cover, but this time, we might be getting a female lead as the face of the game.

Modern Warfare reboot (2019) had Farah leading the charge for its trilogy, so maybe Black Ops is now ready to tell a fresh story with a new face, too. And if there’s one thing we know, a brand-new character usually means a story that changes the dynamic of the story of Mason. Nonetheless, you can expect the release date for Call of Duty Black Ops 7 at the Gamescom reveal.

So, what do you think about the new character teaser from Activision? Some players are already calling her the Mara wannabe from the Warzone and MW lore. Are you hyped for the story reveal? Or are you just here for the multiplayer grind? Drop your thoughts in the comments!