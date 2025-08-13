Battlefield 6 Is Draining Call of Duty’s Playerbase with Massive Steam Preorders

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta was a seismic success, pulling in over 500,000 concurrent players on Steam during its first weekend. The upcoming title racked up a ton of positive press along the way, with most players gushing about its gameplay, destruction, and atmospheric visuals. All this bodes incredibly well for EA, and alarm bells might finally be ringing at Call of Duty HQ, especially if this staggering report is to believed.

The report in question is courtesy of Alinea Analytics, which illustrated the figures behind Battlefield 6’s Open Beta triumph. According to the firm, BF6 has already raked in roughly $35 million in Steam pre-orders alone, with the playtest driving an additional 605,000 pre-orders. The game now sits in 2.7 million wishlists as compared to 500,000 before the beta. More crucially, 62% of Call of Duty players have wishlisted Battlefield 6, which points to a potential shift in their allegiances.

There’s an obvious overlap between the player bases of both FPS franchises. While Battlefield can be deemed slightly more realistic in terms of approach, they are essentially two sides of the same coin, tussling for dominance over a shared consumer base. And given all the discontent surrounding the present state of Call of Duty, there couldn’t be a better time for Battlefield 6 to skew the playing field in its favor.

That 62% figure is a strong indication that the tide is finally starting to turn. For context, only 48% of wishlisters played Battlefield 2042, despite the game having being out for years. Of course, we can’t start proclaiming the demise of Call of Duty just yet, but Battlefield 6 vs Black Ops 7 will likely be a more competitive match-up than their previous bouts.

With the second Open Beta session set to kick off on August 14th, we can safely expect those pre-order figures to climb even higher. And having poured over 15 hours into Battlefield 6 so far, I can’t help but say that the success is deserved. That said, what did you make of the beta? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.