Black Ops 7 Campaign and Zombies Could Be Releasing a Week Ahead of Schedule

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is all set to release on November 14. The game offers no early access periods, meaning that date is primed as the worldwide launch. However, according to newly surfaced information, it looks like Activision could be considering an early release for the single-player/co-op campaign.

Whenever a new Call of Duty rolls around, fans always call for its non-multiplayer components to be released ahead of its scheduled release date. On rare occasions, Activision complies and does exactly that, and there appears to be a chance that Black Ops 7 could go down the same route.

Black Ops 7 Pre-Load Hints at Early Campaign and Zombies Release

Image Credit: X/@PlaystationSize

The speculation kicked off following a post by the ‘PlayStation Game Size‘ account on X. The user shared some details about the upcoming Black Ops 7 pre-load, which will supposedly be available starting November 9. They also revealed the release date for the game’s Campaign and Zombies components, as per the information currently listed on the PlayStation database.

According to the post, BO7’s Campaign and Zombies could be released on November 10, four days before the game’s worldwide launch. That might sound a bit odd at first, considering both Modern Warfare II (2022) and Modern Warfare III’s (2023) Campaigns were released an entire week before the multiplayer.

If Black Ops 7 were to follow suit, it would make far more sense for the Campaign and Zombies to become available starting November 7. But the timeline falls into place when you consider that the title’s full release is actually listed for November 17 on the PlayStation database. Now, this is obviously inaccurate and will almost certainly be corrected in the coming days. There’s a high chance that the November 10 Campaign release date will also be adjusted accordingly, and if that ends up being the case, we’ll all be diving into Black Ops 7 this time next week.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed officially, so take this information with a grain of salt. Are you excited to check out Black Ops 7’s Campaign? Be sure to let us know in the comments.