Asus has today updated some models in its ZenBook and VivoBook line of laptops with the latest 11th-gen Intel processors. The new line-up comprises of the VivoBook Ultra 14/15 (X413/X513), VivoBook Ultra K15 (K513), and ZenBook 14 (UX425) with ultra-slim design, intelligent cooling solutions, faster RAM, expandable storage, and NanoEdge displays.

ZenBook 14

The ASUS ZenBook 14 is made from diamond-cut aluminum alloy. Weighing in at just 1.13 kg, it has a super sleek form factor and a side profile of less than 14 mm.

The laptop comes with a 14-inch Full HD display with 300 nits of brightness. Under the hood, you’ll get up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor paired with up to 16GB 4266MHz RAM and up to 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD for storage. The laptop also features WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, along with a 67Wh battery that Asus claims can last up to 21 hours on a charge.

The ZenBook 14 is priced starting at Rs. 82,990.

VivoBook Ultra K15

The VivoBook Ultra K15 comes packing a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 45% NTSC coverage. You can get it with up to the Intel Core i7-1165G7 (Core i5 and i3 variants are both also available) processor paired with up to 8GB 3200MHz RAM and up to a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD along with up to a 1TB HDD. The Ultra K15 also comes with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 and a 42Wh battery.

The VivoBook Ultra K15 is priced starting at Rs. 42,990

VivoBook Ultra 15/ Ultra 14

The Ultra 15 and Ultra 14 come with 15.6-inch and 14-inch displays respectively. However, under the hood, the Ultra 14 only comes with a Core i5 option while the Ultra 15 comes with up to the Core i7-1165G7. Both the laptops come with up to 8GB 3200MHz RAM and 512GB SDD + 1TB HDD options. You also get WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 on both the VivoBook Ultra 15 and Ultra 14. These laptops also feature the same 42Wh battery that’s also present in the VivoBook Ultra K15.

The VivBook Ultra 14 and Ultra 15 are priced starting at Rs. 59,990 and Rs. 43,990 respectively.