First Arc Raiders Update Fixes Server Crashes, Memory Leak and Other Bugs

Arc Raiders has launched on PC and consoles and wasted no time making noise. It surged past player count milestones in its first day, then Embark Studios jumped straight into polishing the game. Fresh Arc Raiders updates are right around the corner, as a small one just dropped, bringing quick fixes for early bugs. Here are the complete Arc Raiders patch notes for October 31.
Full Arc Raiders Update Patch Notes (October 31)
Embark has rolled out a fast hotfix Arc Raiders update to clean up early server snags and stability issues. If you were hearing robot ghosts in proximity chat or watching Steam avatars breaking your game’s performance, even with the best Arc Raiders graphics settings, the team has launched the fix for it. Restart the game to download the small 2.5 GB patch.
Want to know what is fixed in the Arc Raiders update? Here are the full patch notes:
- Fixed Augment Effects not activating
- Fixed robotic proximity voice
- Fixed stability crash issue
- Disabled virtual tracking for codex trackers so objectives unlock correctly
- Fixed Augment Effect failing when swapping another quick-use item
- Corrected drop rates for keys in specific cases
- Proximity VoIP UI now displays while speaking
- Corrected visual errors on Epic settings
- Fixed memory leak tied to Steam avatars
- Added charge progress hint for integrated shield repair
- Fixed health regen Augment not triggering if downed but not out
- Fixed players falling onto train tracks near metro extractions in Buried City
- Steam avatars now show in the social tab
- Adjusted geometry in Blue Gate map
- Fixed floor materials in some interiors
- Improved lighting in select areas
- Store images now scale uniformly
- Fixed Trials screen being accessible before unlocking
- Store no longer jumps to top after pressing Back
The nice thing about moments like this is that they show whether a game development team is paying attention. In this case, it feels like someone at Embark kept a pot of coffee nearby and refused to blink. Just hope they didn’t sell some of our rare loot items along with it.
What are your thoughts on the Arc Raiders updates and patch notes for October 31? Let us know in the comments.