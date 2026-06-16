Arc Raiders Patch Notes for Update 1.33.0: Forgotten Relics Event, New Project, and More

Although Embark Studios has switched its live service update strategy, the devs continue to release slightly bigger updates in between. After the previous update introduced a new trader and a grenade launch, the latest patch confirms the arrival of a new Forgotten Relics event and project in Arc Raiders. Thus, check out the complete Arc Raiders 1.33.0 patch notes released on June 16, 2026, here.

The latest Arc Raiders update 1.33.0 launched on June 16, 2026, at 2:00 AM PDT. Open your client and download the new update, 5.1 GB in size. There is no server downtime this time as well. So, you can launch the game right away and begin your raids.

The new update features a new event, project, skins, and more. Find out everything new in Arc Raiders in our patch notes for update 1.33.0 here :

New Event – Forgotten Relics

Raiders can unlock rewards by earning Merits, which are automatically converted from XP gained by playing on any map and used to unlock a range of rewards, including gameplay items, weapons, and Raider Tokens.

Additional Merits can be earned by tracking down relics scattered throughout the world and tucked away in containers like lockers, drawers, and crates. Each relic carries a different Merit value depending on its rarity, and to claim those Merits, Raiders must successfully extract with the relic in hand.

Progressing through the event also rewards players with the Saltwalker Outfit, its toggles, and more, while Merits earned through Forgotten Relics contribute toward progress in the Converging Paths project.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

New Project – Converging Paths

The Project will run from June 16 through to July 27 , calling on Raiders to secure safe passage for the nomads, gather vital supplies, and recover forgotten relics from Topside.

through to , calling on Raiders to secure safe passage for the nomads, gather vital supplies, and recover forgotten relics from Topside. Each stage completed advances the progress of a Display Case, which displays the relics uncovered along the way.

Raiders who see the project through to the end will walk away with the Red-Black color variant of the Saltwalker Outfit, a Sextant backpack charm, and Raider Tokens, bringing the total earnable this season to 300.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

No Free Loadout – Night Raid and Close Scrutiny

We are disabling free loadouts for Night Raid and Close Scrutiny to increase the barrier of entry so that players commit to appropriate risk and reward in these scenarios that have better loot.

This is a time-limited change that we will be testing for the next three weeks. We may add this limitation to more map conditions in the future after we’ve observed its impact and analyzed your feedback.

New Outfit – The Reaver Set Bundle

The Reaver Set bundle is now available in stores for purchase in Arc Raiders!

Image Credit: Embark Studios

Patch Highlights

Corrected unexpected behaviors when aiming down sights that impacted aiming accuracy with some weapons.

Players will no longer occasionally fall through the map when stepping on Fireballs and Pop parts.

Knocked-out players don’t stop Barricades from expanding after deployment.

The Rocketeer now drops Launcher Ammo instead of Heavy Ammo.

Ermal’s available offers now correctly display stack sizes, such as “Raider Tokens x25”.

Announcements now play correctly when calling for extraction.

Fixed Barricade Kits not playing audio when being dismantled.

Content and Bug Fixes

General

Corrected unexpected behaviors when aiming down sights that impacted aiming accuracy with some weapons.

Players will no longer occasionally fall through the map when stepping on Fireballs and Pop parts.

Fixed an issue where quest objectives in rare cases could activate out of order, causing later steps to appear before they were intended to.

Fixed damage tracking for expeditions so that it excludes damage done by squad members.

Animation

Fixed a case where your Raider could briefly T-pose when moving backwards right after a sprint Dodge Roll.

Fixed an issue where long weapons could detach and appear behind the player when switching weapons after vaulting; equip and unequip animations now play correctly.

The Sandveil outfit no longer stretches unnaturally around the neck and shoulders.

ARC

The Rocketeer now drops Launcher Ammo instead of Heavy Ammo.

Fixed an issue where the Firefly would sometimes drop an incendiary grenade without being destroyed.

Queen & Matriarch can now successfully plant their feet in more varied terrain, in addition to being able to stand on moving surfaces.

Audio

Announcements now play correctly when calling for extraction.

Fixed the Barricade Kit not playing audio when being dismantled.

Improved audio cues for Raider Caches to make them easier to find.

Adjusted footstep volumes for standing still, walking, crouching, running, and sprinting; increased metal slide volume for clearer movement audio.

Maps

The player can no longer fall through the map by walking near the wall of the Pilgrim’s Peak building.

Social

Adding friends outside of the game now updates their presence inside the game if they own it.

UI

Ermal’s available offers now correctly display stack sizes, such as “Raider Tokens x25”.

Added input shortcuts to the inventory action menu: Sell, Recycle, Repair (gamepad only), Salvage, and Drop.

Fixed an issue where selecting Upgrade on a weapon could open a different weapon when managing large inventories.

Fixed an issue where the expedition damage tracker would not display a correct damage number to players once they had dealt a significant amount of damage.

Updated the Free Loadout warning to correctly account for refilling item stacks when checking available inventory space.

Fixed an issue where merging stacks in the stash failed to refill with overflowing items.

The current loadout is no longer cleared when selecting Free Loadout until a round is played.

When readied up, the Inventory screen now correctly displays the Free Loadout instead of an empty inventory.

Fixed jitter in the health and armor bar during healing.

Opening the console menu on PS5/Xbox while matchmaking no longer causes the matchmaking to be cancelled.

In-game countdowns for Map Conditions will now only be visible 60 minutes before the conditions go live. Dev note : Beyond this visual change, we are actively investigating improvements in Map Conditions based on your feedback, including separate schedules for different time zones for better coverage. If you’re interested in checking which Map Conditions will be live throughout the day and when, you can always check the schedule at map conditions.



Utility

Knocked-out players don’t stop Barricade Kits from expanding after deployment.

Fixed an issue where the healing cloud of the Tactical Mk. 3 Healing augment could revive DBNO players.

Known Issues

We know some PC players may experience lower FPS than usual. While we investigate, please ensure your GPU drivers are up to date, or, if you’re still experiencing the issue, attempt rolling back to a previous driver version.

We are investigating an ongoing issue where some XBOX players (particularly on Series S) are experiencing crashes.

We are looking into your reports of unwanted behaviors related to the Quick Wheel.

The Dolabra, Hullcracker, and Rascal do not deal damage to training dummies on the Practice Range.

The throw animation may sometimes fail to play when attempting to detonate a Trigger ‘Nade immediately after throwing it.

Some gadgets and throwables lack a “Cancel” button when preparing to throw them.

The weapon swap animation may appear broken if weapon swapping occurs right after vaulting.

Player animations may appear broken when interrupting a search of the Baron Husk.

Some hairstyles may clip through the Reaver outfit helmet.

The Saltwalker outfit preview in the Forgotten Relics page may incorrectly contain two toggles for each element.

Shredders float to the ceiling in some rooms of the Hidden Bunker.

The Leaper can jump through the ARC Turbine.

Occasionally, the Access Capacitor Rack may spawn without interactable batteries.

When picking up items, the pickup sound may not be the correct one.

When bringing items that give Merits with you into a Raid, the items will wrongfully display a Merits icon.

Shots taken while riding ARC may not register correctly.

After a player is revived, some Augments’ health restoration effects no longer pause when taking damage.

Anti-Cheat

As part of our ongoing efforts against unfair play, we’re continuing to expand Denuvo Anti-Cheat to more players. We’re pleased with the progress so far, and expect further improvement as we scale up.



In addition, we’ve been focusing on addressing item duplication and taking strict measures against those involved. This means carefully detecting incidents, addressing them directly, and building safeguards to prevent them from happening in the future. It’s detailed, methodical work, and we truly appreciate your patience while we see it through.



We’ve also introduced a new inbox message to let you know when we’ve taken action against a player you reported. Going forward, you can expect to receive two kinds of messages, depending on the situation:

Action Notice: A confirmation message will be sent to you once we have banned a player you reported.

A confirmation message will be sent to you once we have banned a player you reported. Loot Compensation: If we identify a cheater who knocked you out, your lost loot will be returned automatically via an inbox message. No report is necessary.

Because these notifications are independent, you may receive both under certain circumstances. For example, if you report a cheater who also knocked you out, you could get both an action notice and your loot back simultaneously.

Our commitment to anti-cheat initiatives remains a top priority, and we will keep you informed as we work to maintain a fair environment. We appreciate your ongoing feedback and reports, and we thank you for being a part of the incredible journey through Topside.

Road to October

Image Credit: Embark Studios

As you all probably know by now, October is going to mark our biggest update yet. Most of the ARC Raiders team is focused on building the new map, bringing ARC enemies to life, planning new routes of progression, writing quests, testing ARC Raiders’ weapons, and yes, recording new instruments.

We know that this quieter period is taking some getting used to, and we completely understand the desire for more things to do in the game. The balance for us is providing content in the short term through Projects and Events, and building something truly substantial for October, and then every six months beyond.

Because of the way we now distinguish Live Updates and Content Updates, we’re able to create a genuinely exciting experience in the Fall. Additionally, our dedicated live service team is able to react to more issues, bugs, and better test balance changes in the game, which will continue to improve the overall health of ARC Raiders.

That’s a wrap on the latest Arc Raiders patch notes for the 1.33.0 update revealed today. Embark is back with a major update introducing a new event and project for players. Do you think the new project is enough to keep you busy until the next big update in October? Let us know in the comments below.