Arc Raiders 1.15.0 Update Patch Notes: Shared Watch Event, Cold Snap Returns, and More

Arc Raiders has been gradually growing its player base ever since its release back in October 2025, and a big part of this growth is owed to Embark Studios’ clear communication and consistent updates. As such, Arc Raiders has received a brand new update in the form of the 1.15.0 patch, bringing new (and returning) content to the game.

While the introduced elements like Solo vs. Squads, this new patch is focusing on team cooperation. If you are looking for everything new Embark Studios has added to Arc Raiders with the 1.15.0 update, here’s everything you need to know.

The 1.15.0 update not only brings a new co-operative event to Arc Raiders but also features bug fixes and preparation for the future.

Shared Watch Event

Image Credit: Embark Studios

The Shared Watch event is undoubtedly the star of this new update, with the new community event shifting focus from PvP to high-stakes PvE cooperation. Don’t get it twisted, the game still follows a PvPvE format, which means players can still shoot you and take you down. However, the new rewards system heavily favors teamwork.

During the Shared Watch event in Arc Raiders, players will earn a temporary currency called Merits by dealing damage to and destroying ARC enemies. It is important to remember that you will not earn any Merits from PvP battles. Progressing through the Merit track in the Shared Watch event allows you to unlock the new Slugger set.

Players can also earn Raider Tokens by progressing in the event, which they can then use to advance their Raider Decks. The Shared Watch event in Arc Raiders will run from February 10, 2026, to February 24, 2026, giving players enough time to earn the new rewards through the Merit track.

Cold Snap Returns

Image Credit: Embark Studios

Embark Studios has also added the Cold Snap map condition back into rotation, with the map condition being here to stay for outdoor maps. This brings Frostbite damage back to Arc Raiders, which means that you will start taking damage if you stay exposed to the snow for too long. You must find sources of heat or shelter to survive the Cold Snap.

Cold Snap maps also feature increased loot value and are classified as a 2x Major Map Condition, which means players can earn Double Trial Points during their run. The return of the Cold Snap has also brought back Arc Raiders Candleberries and Snowballs. However, Candleberries are no longer attached to any event, purely serving as a crafting ingredient.

Preparing for the Second Expedition

Image Credit: Embark Studios

Embark Studios is also using the 1.15.0 update to lay the groundwork for the Second Expedition, with sign-ups beginning on February 25, 2026. Here are all the changes the developers have made to make hitting your goals easier:

The total stash value required for the maximum 5 bonus skill points has been reduced from 5,000,000 Coins to 3,000,000 Coins .

to . The new catch-up system allows you to buy missed skill points from the first Expedition back at a discounted rate of 300.000 coins per point.

Going on back-to-back expeditions allows you to get temporary buffs for XP and Materials, with the buffs improving over time.

Arc Raiders 1.15.0 Bug Fixes

Apart from the major additions, Embark has also made some general system and quality-of-life improvements for Arc Raiders with the 1.15.0 update.

Miscellaneous

Improved reconnection stability for players who lose their link to an ongoing match.

Resolved an issue that caused the cinematic tunnel sequence to not play at the start of a match.

Fixed a bug that caused platform icons to display the wrong hardware.

Fixed a timeout error that prevented players from earning Trial rewards.

Fixed a bug that caused crafting processes to cancel by themselves.

Improved input consistency for switching weapons.

Balance Adjustments

Trailblazer Grenade explosions are now properly contained and do not deal damage through walls.

Increased damage to smaller enemies and decreased damage against heavier units like Leaper and Bastion.

And that’s everything new in the Arc Raiders 1.15.0 update. Will you be jumping into the game to test out the new content for yourself? Let us know in the comments below!