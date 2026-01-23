Italian Hotel Sharing an ARC Raiders Map Name Is Going Viral with 5-Star Reviews from Fans

Arc Raiders and its community have been growing faster than anyone expected, and players are finding new and inventive ways to express their love for Embark Studios’ extraction shooter. One of the funnier ways players have done this is by spamming 5 star reviews for an Italian hotel that shares a name with the Stella Montis map in Arc Raiders.

This has resulted in a long list of hilarious reviews from players who have never actually visited the hotel, and are leaving positive reviews for nothing but fun. Let’s check some of these reviews out.

Arc Raiders Players Are Showing Love to Stella Montis in the Real World

Hotel Stella Montis is located high in the Italian Alps, and it has become ground zero for this new trend. The reviews initially began as trickles on the internet. Now, as noticed by pages like Rusted Gear, players have flooded Hotel Stella Montis’ Google and TripAdvisor reviews.

Image Credit: X / TheRustedGear

One user joked about taking down ARC enemies at the hotel and wrote, “I went here, 5 dudes teamed up to kill a bastion. This is a peak spot, bro.” while another added, “The people there are very nice, nobody shoots, and occasionally someone even comes by with a flute,” referencing the flute being a peace offering within Arc Raiders.

Meanwhile, another player joked about Hotel Stella Montis being a great loot spot and wrote, “I love this place, tons of drawers that give me epic loot and even Venator blueprint if you have the correct hotel keycard, but be careful about the moving balls that burn you.” A player on TripAdvisor left a clever comment and stated, “Amazing atmosphere, good solo or with squad. The blueprints and general make of the place are awesome.”

As of now, Hotel Stella Montis is sitting at over 300 five-star Google reviews. While this could have easily turned into some bad nuts ruining Hotel Stella Montis’s reputation on the internet, the positive reviews greatly outweigh the negative ones, showing how the Arc Raiders community was considerate enough not to degrade the hotel for a few laughs.

What do you think about some of the reviews left for Hotel Stella Montis by Arc Raiders players? Let us know in the comments below!