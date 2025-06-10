Apple Intelligence Adds Live FaceTime Translation and ChatGPT-Powered Image Creation

At the WWDC 2025 event today, Apple announced a slew of new AI features for Apple Intelligence. First off, Live Translation can translate FaceTime and phone calls in real-time. During FaceTime calls, translated live captions are displayed on the screen. And during phone calls, the translation is spoken aloud during the conversation.

In addition, in the Messages app, messages are automatically translated as they type, delivering the message in the user’s preferred language. And this feature is powered by Apple’s on-device local AI models. Apple says since the processing is done locally, “users’ personal conversations stay personal.”

Image Credit: Apple

Next, Image Playground which is part of Apple Intelligence, is getting support for ChatGPT image creation. You can now generate images in different styles, such as oil painting, vector art, etc., using ChatGPT. With regards to ChatGPT integration, Apple says, “Users are always in control, and nothing is shared with ChatGPT without their permission.“

Moreover, you can now interact with anything you see on the screen, as part of the Visual Intelligence upgrade. You can highlight objects on the screen and ask ChatGPT questions about what you are looking at. You can also search Google, Etsy, and other supported apps to find more information. Not to mention, you can extract calendar events from the live screen as well.

Apple Intelligence is also coming to Apple Watch through an AI-powered Workout Buddy. It uses your fitness data to create a workout companion to generate motivational insights. There is even a text-to-speech model to generate a voice that matches your energy and style.

As for availability, Apple says all these new features are “available for testing starting today through the Apple Developer Program.” A public beta is coming next month to eligible devices.