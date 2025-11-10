Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus Is Already Confirmed For Season 2

Coming from Vince Gilligan, Pluribus premiered on Apple TV+ on November 7, 2025. The marketing for the television series wasn’t great, but those who knew about it were aware it wouldn’t disappoint. Well, it seems the science-fiction project lived up to expectations, and with just two episodes, it sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Well, that is exactly why the show has already been greenlit for the second season.

Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus Has Been Renewed For Season 2

Image Credit: Apple TV (via YouTube/Apple TV, Screenshot by Aparna Ukil/Beebom)

Vince Gilligan is a renowned creator who is well known for giving us Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. These shows are incredible enough that they will go down in history, so it’s no surprise that everyone was excited for this new series from the creator. Of course, Pluribus is still fresh and has only gotten two episodes, but it’s already making a mark with its incredible story and direction.

Also, it seems like Apple TV has extreme faith in Pluribus as well, because, as confirmed by Variety, the network has already ordered a second season for the sci-fi series. That’s not all, though, as Vince confirmed in the interview that he can see Pluribus running for at least four seasons. So, it seems that this new masterpiece from the creator of Breaking Bad will stay with us for a very long time.

Vince is someone who sees the story to its end, and that is why he already has an ending for the Pluribus in mind. “I think we have a pretty good idea of where it should end,” he confirms in the interview. At the same time, the creator also confirmed that he won’t stay stuck on this particular ending. If they come up with a better ending in the writers’ room, then he’ll surely go with the new ending. He says:

“One of the most important things I can do in the writers’ room is not be too precious about the ideas. If we come up with a better way to end this thing, we will.”

Of course, it’s rather exciting that Pluribus is getting this much attention from the fans and critics. And now, we can only wait and see if it matches or even surpasses the quality of Breaking Bad in terms of story and direction. For now, you can watch the first two episodes of the TV series on Apple TV and wait for the next episode to drop this week.