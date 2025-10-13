MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro to Get M5 Chip Upgrade This Week

We have been hearing a lot rumors around Apple’s first batch of M5-powererd devices, and according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino giant could launch these much-awaited devices this week itself.

Gurman mentioned in his newsletter that Apple’s latest product launch is “imminent.” These products include the iPad Pro, the Vision Pro headset, and could also “likely” feature a 14-inch MacBook Pro which will be the last set of Apple products launched in 2025. The only major upgrade among three devices is Apple’s next-generation M5 chipset.

However, it seems like Apple is being very hush-hush about these product launches, as it might not hold a launch event and silently push them out with a press release on its website and a small launch video for each device. It’s the same manner in which the iPhone 16e was launched earlier this year.

What to Expect From the New iPad Pro, MacBook Pro and Vision Pro Headset?

As mentioned above, the only major upgrade among all three devices is the new M5 chipset. Thanks to a recent iPad Pro unboxing from Russia, we know that this chip will come with a 9-core CPU, with 3 performance and 6 efficiency cores onboard. It will offer 12% faster multi-core CPU performance and 36% faster GPU performance than the M4 chip as seen in Geekbench results.

Coming to the iPad Pro, we know that it will be available in 11 and 13-inch models as revealed in a leaked FCC documentation. The unboxing video from Russia also showed that the tablet will not come with an “iPad Pro” branding at the back anymore.

The Vision Pro with M5 will likely be a spec bump. Apple could ship it with “Dual Knit Band” strap in the box which is more comfortable to wear. The headset is also rumored to be available in a new Space Black color option, and feature Wi-Fi 6. That’s about it for the upgrades, but we will share more details as and when the device comes out.

Finally, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is the least exciting of the three. It brings no other improvements besides the M5 processor. It is not clear when is Apple planning to drop these devices this week. But it could likely be Tuesday given the company’s previous launch record.