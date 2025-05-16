Fortnite Pulled from iOS Globally After Apple Rejects Epic Submission Again

At this point, even I have to admit—we’re in the middle of an epic war between Fortnite and Apple. And I mean that literally. Yes, Fortnite on iOS is down worldwide again. Epic Games just revealed on X that Apple has blocked their submission of Fortnite on iOS again!

According to an official post on the X account of Fortnite, the game will remain unavailable worldwide until Apple lifts the block. Keep in mind, Fortnite was re-released for iOS users in the EU this year. Here’s what the official Fortnite account had to say:

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, recently stated that Fortnite would return for U.S. users this week. He mentioned that the Epic Games EU account would be used to make it happen. But now, with the game blocked worldwide, Fortnite’s future on iOS is looking uncertain. Sweeney also confirmed that Thursday’s update was delayed because the game was under review for App Store submission.

With Apple putting the brakes on Fortnite, it’s safe to say the game’s return to iOS could be facing a serious delay. What do you think about Apple rejecting Fortnite’s submission for the App Store again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!