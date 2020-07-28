Anker has today launched the Soundcore Space NC Wireless Headphones in India. The headphones come in a black and grey colour, and feature memory foam earcups for added comfort during long use.

Inside, the headphones feature 40mm drivers and are tuned for a deep bass output. Moreover, as the name suggests, they support Active Noise Cancelation. Anker claims that the headphones can reduce ambient noise by up to 96% which looks fairly good on paper, at least.

In terms of functionality, the headphones come with a touchpad on the right earcup. This can be used for controlling media playback, volume control, and skipping tracks with simple swipe and tap gestures. There’s also a mic on board so you can take calls easily. Plus, the cVc noise canceling technology should help with clearer voice calls.

The headphones come with Bluetooth 4.1, which is a terrible choice in 2020, but that’s what you get here. Anker says the battery inside the headphones can last up to 20 hours with active noise cancelation turned on. Plus, there’s support for connecting them via a 3.5mm jack to use them in case you run out of battery. Interestingly enough, you can use them wired and enable ANC to get up to 50 hours of ANC usage out of the headphones.

The headphones have been launched for a price of ₹10,999 and at that price, they don’t seem too compelling to me, especially considering the lack of Bluetooth 5.0 on board. Either way, the headphones are available to purchase via Flipkart if you’re interested.

Buy the Soundcore Space NC from Flipkart (₹10,999)