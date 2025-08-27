Alice in Borderland Season 3 Official Trailer Gives First Look at Joker

Alice in Borderland is all set to return with its much-awaited Season 3. The upcoming season will see Arisu going back to Purgatory to save his beloved Usagi. Honestly, with Squid Game finished, Alice in Borderland is a ray of sunshine for the fandom. And since the new season is getting closer to its release, Netflix released a brand new trailer for the third chapter.

In the official trailer of Alice in Borderland Season 3, we see Usagi somehow getting pulled back to Purgatory. Arisu, our beloved boy, decides to enter a medically induced coma so he can participate in the games and assist Usagi.

As suggested by the official trailer, these games will be even deadlier, and we will see several new players taking part in the games. Honestly, the trailer is so emotionally and action-packed that we can’t wait to experience it all when Alice in Borderland Season 3 arrives on September 25.

The second season of Alice in Borderland concluded with Arisu, Usagi, and several other survivors getting back to the real world. We learn that all the deadly games were part of the Purgatory, and these games determine who gets to live and who dies. All this happened after a meteor fell in the Shibuya district.

Arisu and Usagi get back to the real world with no memories of the games, but they still feel attracted towards each other. It was a hint that they both get together in the real world, but it’s not a happy ending. That’s because we see a Joker card appearing at the end of the second season, hinting that the games aren’t over yet.

Well, in the third season, the Joker, or the man hosting the final games, will make an appearance. It seems like Joker intentionally pulled Usagi into the Purgatory, knowing very well that Arisu will do anything to save his loved one. In the end, it will be a game of wits and not just muscles, and if that’s the case, Arisu might actually win the final game. But in stories like these, winning is not essentially living.