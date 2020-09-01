PepsiCo India has partnered with Airtel to offer up to 2GB of free data when you purchase PepsiCo-branded snacks. Yes, your snacks will now fuel mobile data for your binge-watch sessions. The offer is valid on Lay’s, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps, and Doritos.

You get 1GB of data on Rs.10 pack and 2GB data on Rs.20 pack. Airtel customers can utilize this offer for a maximum of three times per mobile number with different coupons. That translates to 6GB of data if you purchase three Rs.20 packs of these snacks. The only catch is that the data will be valid for just three days, which is decent for 2GB of data if you ask me.

If you’re an Airtel customer, you can redeem your free 4G data benefits from the My Coupons section in the Airtel Thanks app. You will find the data voucher code printed in the pack. The offer will be valid until January 31, 2021.

Surprisingly, Airtel has announced this partnership just a few days after the company’s chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal reportedly asked customers to ‘prepare to pay a lot more’. According to him, the company wants to increase data rates up to Rs.100 per GB.

“We are thrilled to partner with PepsiCo India to help all their customers experience our award winning 4G data services. This also gives us the opportunity to reward our loyal customers with complimentary data and unlock a world of digital experiences on Airtel Thanks when they buy their favourite packet of snack,” said Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel.