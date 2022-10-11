Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition Gaming Laptop Launched in India

Acer has introduced the new Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition in India. The new gaming laptop brings along the 12th Gen Intel processor, a 3D Stereoscopic module for SpatialLabs for glass-free 3D, and more. Check out the details below.

Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Editon: Specs and Features

The new Acer Predator Helios 300 laptop allows for stereoscopic 3D during gaming, thus, dismissing the need for using 3D glasses. The SpatialLabs Experience Center can help you convert 2D AAA titles into simulated 3D via the TrueGame client or the Go app. This can also be applied to photos, videos, and even video calls.

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch LED-backlit TFT LCD IPS display with support for 2D in UHD and 3D in 2K at 60fps. It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor, clubbed with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. There’s support for 32GB LPDDR5 RAM (upgradable up to 32GB) and up to 2TB SSD, PCIe Gen4 storage.

I/O port options include a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, and an HDMI 2.1 port. The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs supports Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2, and more.

It is backed by a 90Whr battery and runs Windows 11 Home. Additionally, the laptop comes with the 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology, a per-key RGB backlit keyboard, a 720p web camera with Temporal Noise Reduction, and stereo speakers.

Price and Availability

The Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop is priced at Rs 3,19,999 and is available to buy on Amazon India, Acer’s website, Acer Exclusive Stores, Croma, and Vijay Sales.