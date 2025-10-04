2XKO Early Access Drops with Arcane’s Vi, Jinx, & Ekko Skins in Ultra Starter Pack

The wait is almost over for Riot Games’ upcoming tag-based fighter, 2XKO. The game, featuring iconic League of Legends champions, is launching into early access on October 7. To build hype for launch, Riot has revealed the Ultra Starter Pack, which brings Arcane-inspired skins for Vi, Jinx, and Ekko. Fans looking for 2XKO Arcane Skins in Early Access will find them bundled in the store.

2XKO Ultra Starter Pack Adds Arcane Skins

The Ultra Starter Pack debuts alongside the 2XKO early access version. Players can unlock stylish Arcane skins for three of the show’s most recognizable characters: Vi, Jinx, and Ekko. This will give them a cinematic flair straight from the Netflix series.

Along with the skins, the pack also offers avatar versions of the Arcane-inspired characters. You can customize them from the profile menu and use them in the game lobby while matchmaking. Purchase the Arcane starter pack from the Store menu within the game.

Early access begins exclusively on PC, with a full launch scheduled for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles later. Riot has also confirmed cross-platform progression, meaning progress made in early access carries over to console. For players still in the ongoing PC beta, testing runs until October 7 before the switch to early access.

With its tag-based combat, flashy combos, and cast of champions, 2XKO is already drawing comparisons to established fighting giants. The addition of Arcane skins ties in Riot’s broader universe, appealing to both League of Legends and Netflix fans alike. Our 2XKO hands-on impressions dive deeper into how the game feels in action.

Riot’s big bet on fighting games is finally stepping into the spotlight. The Ultra Starter Pack ensures Arcane fans can style their champions from day one, making 2XKO Arcane Skins in Early Access a centerpiece of the launch.

What are your thoughts on these iconic skins? Which Arcane character skin are you getting right at launch? Let us know in the comments below.