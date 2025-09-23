Riot Sets 2XKO Early Access Date and Everyone Can Finally Play It

Since Riot Games first revealed their fighting game 2XKO, fans everywhere have been itching to mash buttons and watch champions throw down. The game has gone through several testing phases, most recently a closed beta. So, if you are among the fans who want to play the game, that long wait is finally over. Riot has announced the official 2XKO early access release date, and this time, everyone gets a chance to play.

If you have already been through our 2XKO first impressions and want to enter the battlefield, the fight begins earlier than you think. The 2XKO early access release date is on October 7, 2025. This will bring the first full-featured version of the game to everyone. And don’t worry; no invite needed this time. From that point forward, all your progress and unlocks will continue to the official release client.

Image Credit: Riot Games

2XKO early access also launches Season 0, setting the stage for how Riot plans to structure the game. Each season will introduce a new champion, a fresh Battle Pass, and ranked resets, similar to Valorant ranks.

Moreover, champion number ten is set to arrive the moment early access goes live. Combo Trials are also being added, giving players a chance to practice beginner-to-expert strings and sharpen their skills before diving into the ranked grind.

On top of that, Riot is putting energy into the competitive side of things with the First Impact program. Through the rest of 2025, the team will sponsor 22 community-run tournaments with prize bonuses and extra rewards for duo winners. It’s a clear sign that Riot wants grassroots organizers to have a spotlight as much as the pros.

With 2XKO early access just around the corner, players can finally stop waiting and start climbing. Whether you’re testing out a new champ, chasing ranked glory, or teaming up for community events, the arena doors are wide open.

Are you excited for the 2XKO early access release? Which combos are you cooking for your debut? Let us know in the comments.