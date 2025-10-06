2XKO Early Access Release Times (Countdown)

It may be the Fall season, but Riot Games is on the rise with another gem ready to join its glowing crown. The long-awaited tag fighter 2XKO early access is almost here, and the countdown has officially begun. Fighting game fans everywhere are eager to test their skills, especially since the game launches completely free. If you’re ready to jump in, here are the 2XKO early access release times across all regions.

2XKO Early Access Release Time

2XKO Early Access kicks off on October 7, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT. If you go through our 2XKO hands-on impressions, this can be one of the fresh tag fighters with unique elements that make you enjoy the strats. Moreover, just like Riot Games’ other titles, this is a free-to-play game. So, even if you are not the biggest fan of fighter games, you can give it a shot.

Here’s a handy table you can refer to based on release times in your region:

US (East) : October 7 at 11:00 AM ET

: October 7 at 11:00 AM ET Brazil : October 7 at 12:00 PM BRT

: October 7 at 12:00 PM BRT UK : October 7 at 4:00 PM BST

: October 7 at 4:00 PM BST Europe : October 7 at 5:00 PM CEST

: October 7 at 5:00 PM CEST Russia : October 7 at 6:00 PM MSK

: October 7 at 6:00 PM MSK India : October 7 at 8:30 PM IST

: October 7 at 8:30 PM IST Philippines : October 8 at 11:00 PM Manila Time

: October 8 at 11:00 PM Manila Time China : October 8 at 11:00 PM CST

: October 8 at 11:00 PM CST Japan : October 8 at 12:00 AM JST

: October 8 at 12:00 AM JST Australia : October 8 at 2:00 AM AEDT

: October 8 at 2:00 AM AEDT New Zealand: October 8 at 4:00 AM NZDT

2XKO Early Access Countdown Timer

Still confused about the release time for the early access? Here is the countdown timer for 2XKO early access:

2XKO Early Access Starts in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The early access is now live!

What Is 2XKO?

If you are not familiar, 2XKO is Riot’s first fighting game. The game will feature all League of Legends characters, starting with a roster of ten champions. These are the characters you can use during the early access, with more joining later:

Teemo

Blitzcrank

Vi

Jinx

Braum

Ahri

Darius

Ekko

Yasuo

Illaoi

The game features all fighting game elements like combos, breakers, juggle, resets, and wake-ups. However, some unique elements give 2XKO a fresh twist than other traditional fighting games. 2XKO aims to bring the accessibility of modern brawlers with the strategic depth Riot is known for.

Image Credit: Riot Games

How to Play 2XKO Early Access

To join the 2XKO early access, players need a Riot Games account and the Riot Client installed on their PC. Once the event goes live, 2XKO can be downloaded directly from the client without any additional purchase. Remember, the early access is only available for PC players.

Image Credit: Riot Games

The early access period will allow players to test the core roster. You can also experiment with fuses and provide feedback. Moreover, players will have the option to purchase 2XKO Arcane skins and keep them in the full release client.

The early access period will allow players to test the core roster. You can also experiment with fuses and provide feedback. Moreover, players will have the option to purchase 2XKO Arcane skins and keep them in the full release client.