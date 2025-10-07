2XKO Season 0 Patch Notes Confirm New Champion Warwick for Early Access

Riot’s tagfighter 2XKO’s early access starts within a few hours from now, and fans are eager to get their hands on it. While the game has been in development and undergone closed testing for a while, this is the first time it is now open to everyone. So, without much delay, let us show you the 2XKO early access patch notes for Season 0, update 1.0.1 and 1.0.1.1.

With every new season, 2XKO (hands-on impressions) will get major updates, and no account resets will happen from Season 0. This means all champions and cosmetics you unlock are yours to keep. The Season 0 update also confirms that the game is not yet coming to consoles. However, the progress made on 2XKO PC will carry over once console versions are live. The patch notes below cover two updates:

Patch 1.0.1 : Live October 7, 8:00 AM PT

: Live October 7, 8:00 AM PT Patch 1.0.1.1: Live October 9, 12:00 PM PT

New Content in 2XKO Season 0

Closed Beta Player Title

All Closed Beta players will receive the exclusive “Closed Beta Boss” player title when Early Access begins. It may take up to a week to appear in your account. Once available, you can equip it from the Cards and Titles section in your Collection tab. There won’t be an in-game notification when this item appears.

First Step Missions

New players will now see First Step Missions, which reward players (including a Champion Token) for learning the basics of 2XKO. Completing the “First Fight” tutorial also grants a Champion Token. These tokens can be traded for a new 2XKO character unlock.

New Champions: Teemo and Warwick

Two new champions arrive with Season 0 of the 2XKO patch notes.

Teemo

Teemo uses traps and projectiles to control space. Deploy poisonous mushrooms, fire darts, and rocks, and earn scout badges to enhance your abilities. Check out his movelist and developer update for a closer look.

Warwick

Warwick hunts his prey using Bloodlust, a unique resource that unlocks new specials and cancel options once full. His movelist and gameplay trailer will release tomorrow, followed by a developer update the next day.

You can unlock both champions from the Champions tab. Moreover, starting with Season 1, each season will add a new champion to the 2XKO roster. Here is how players may unlock them in the game:

For the first three weeks, the champion can be unlocked with 1,000 KO Points, one Champion Token, or through the Ultra Battle Pass bundle .

. It can also be unlocked through Recruitment Events , which allow players to earn the champion for free using Battle Pass XP.

, which allow players to earn the champion for free using Battle Pass XP. After three weeks, the champion can be purchased for 10,000 Credits, 1,000 KO Points, or one Champion Token.

New champions will always be playable in Training and Offline modes, even if you haven’t unlocked them.

Combo Trials and Frame Data Bar

Combo Trials are a new tutorial system that lets you learn and practice over 250 champion combos. Completing them earns Credits. Start from the Learn tab. A new Frame Data Bar has also been added to Training Mode. Enable it to visualize frame data and tighten up your pressure strings.

Stages in 2XKO Early Access Season 0

Stages customize the visual backdrop of your matches with Runeterra-themed environments. Season 0 adds fresh stages to the game:

Bandlewood Crossing : Available in the Stages section of the Collection tab.

: Available in the Stages section of the Collection tab. Firelight Run: First reward on the paid Battle Pass track; will later be purchasable with Credits.

2XKO Season 0 System Changes

Closed Beta showed promising results, but we’re tuning a few systems to balance the meta. Key adjustments target Double Down, Super Tag, and meter gain, while balance updates aim to improve Braum and Blitzcrank, bring Jinx, Ekko, and Yasuo more in line, and make Ahri and Vi’s combos more consistent.

Want to know about the character balancing? Check out our 2XKO Season 0 Champion Balance Update Notes to see the detailed character adjustments.

Ranked Mode in 2XKO Early Access

Ranked matchmaking has been tuned based on Closed Beta data. Expect slightly longer queue times but more even matchups. Placement matches will better align with expected rank, and climbing to Challenger will now take more effort. Ranked mode launches October 9 with patch 1.0.1.1.

Core Gameplay Changes

You can now act mid-air after blocking.

Air block stun values adjusted across all champions.

Mid-air throw invulnerability increased from 5 to 8 frames.

Opponents recover from Break 10 frames earlier.

Air hurtboxes and collisions are now more consistent.

Retreating Guard can only be performed by holding back, not down-back.

Assist cooldown now begins immediately after leaving the screen.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue preventing actions after Break or wake-up attacks.

Fixed missing Double Down scaling on Jinx and Illaoi supers.

Fixed a rare bug where running jumps disabled inputs.

First Quick Tag no longer allows blocking during animation.

Fixed projectiles disappearing after certain supers.

Along with the first Season 0 patch notes, Riot Games also revealed the second patch updates coming on October 9, 2025. Here is the full list of updates:

System Adjustments

Break advantage reduced: Grounded: +6 Air: +0 to +11 (height dependent)

advantage reduced: Meter gain reduced over longer combos and after spending meter.

reduced over longer combos and after spending meter. Limit Strike bonus meter gain reduced from 40 -> 25.

bonus meter gain reduced from 40 -> 25. Handshake Tag no longer prevents gray health accumulation.

Fuses

Juggernaut: Break meter on round start reduced from 100% -> 75%.

Break meter on round start reduced from 100% -> 75%. Double Down: Second super damage penalty increased to 30%.

Second super damage penalty increased to 30%. Sidekick: Second super damage penalty increased to 30%.

Second super damage penalty increased to 30%. 2X Assist / Double Down: Assist cooldown increased from 2 -> 4 seconds.

Assist cooldown increased from 2 -> 4 seconds. Sidekick: Only one Double Down allowed per combo.

Tutorials

Updated UI, menus, and visuals.

Completing tutorials now rewards avatar items.

Updated Assist meter visuals for clarity.

for clarity. Added confirmation dialog on Exit Game .

. Added News section to home screen.

section to home screen. Added Narrator feature in Accessibility settings.

in Accessibility settings. Credit cap increased from 10,000 -> 12,000.

2XKO Season 0 Bug Fixes

Champions can no longer be thrown while entering after Eject .

. Fixed flashing screen during save-state overlaps.

Bots in Training now act properly after Break , getup , or parry recovery.

, , or recovery. Fixed bots incorrectly blocking Assist attacks.

Store and Cosmetics in 2XKO Early Access

The in-game 2XKO Store opens for the first time with Season 0. Players can purchase different cosmetic bundles or battle passes for exclusive skins for their favorite champions.

2XKO Season 0 Battle Pass

Each season includes a Battle Pass with a free and premium track.

Free track includes Rift Quest Teemo , avatar clothing, stickers, player card, title, and finisher.

, avatar clothing, stickers, player card, title, and finisher. Premium tiers (Standard, Deluxe, Ultra) offer additional rewards.

You can earn Battle Pass XP all season and claim rewards at any time.

Bundles

Starter Editions – Available Oct 7, 2025 to Dec 31, 2026 Standard: 4 Champion Tokens, 2,000 KO Points, player card Deluxe: Arcane finisher, 8 Tokens, avatar sets, more KO Points Ultra: 3 Arcane skins, all chromas, sticker set, and all Deluxe/Standard content

– Available Oct 7, 2025 to Dec 31, 2026 Crime City Mega Bundle – Jinx, Darius, Braum (Available Nov 4)

– Jinx, Darius, Braum (Available Nov 4) Aureate Mega Bundle – Warwick, Vi, Darius (Available Dec 2)

– Warwick, Vi, Darius (Available Dec 2) Snow Moon Mega Bundle – Ahri, Warwick, Illaoi (Available Dec 23)

2XKO will be available on PC exclusively during the early access. This means you will enjoy all the changes from the 2XKO Season 0 patch notes on a PC only.