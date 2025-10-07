2XKO Season 0 Character Balance Changes: Every Champion Buffs and Nerfs

2XKO early access is ready to rumble on PC on October 7, and before the game goes live, we have the first patch notes for the update. The patch notes include major new content, roadmap, and character balance for each champion in 2XKO Season 0. Read the full 2XKO Season 0 patch notes or keep scrolling to learn about all the champion buffs and nerfs in the first early access update.

The Patch 1.0.1 for 2XKO early access introduces the first round of Season 0 balance adjustments, adjusting several champions to improve overall stability and fairness across matches.

Champion Pros (buffed / quality of life) Cons (nerfed / weakened) Ahri Improved air and ground combo stability.

Spirit Rush routes more stable.

Small damage tweak to Hyper Spirit Rush reduced by 9. Neutral tools dialed back.

Spirit Rush cannot chain into another air Spirit Rush if first misses.

Standing light startup +1 frame.

Spirit Rush Assist hurtbox increased.

Standing light block stun -1. Blitzcrank Fury dash cancel fixed.

Steam no longer decays during screen freeze.

Garbage Collection counterhit meter bug fixed.

Mid-air throw damage normalized to 210.

Rocket Grab followups improved (QoL). Air command grab can no longer be done extremely low to the ground.

Removed guaranteed true blockstring into air command grab. Braum Bug fixes improve consistency.

Shield area and assist shield extended.

Hitbox and OTG fixes.

Damage buffs on charged punch and other moves.

Range and movement tweaks to normals. N/A Darius Backdash speed increased.

Bleed from normals increased.

Various bug fixes that improve reliability. N/A Ekko Assist hurtbox increased to be more front facing.

Corner pushback reduced for mid-air charged Chronostrike to keep combos stable.

Bug fixes and buffering fixes. Timewinder made a bit riskier in intent. Illaoi Tentacle followup hitbox width increased.

Charged move causes wall bounce.

Training mode added tentacle options.

Super hurtbox timing fixed. N/A Jinx Pow Pow cancel into Fishbones added.

Mid-air Fishbones momentum adjusted to enable new combos.

Zap hitbox fixes.

Several bug fixes. P’Choo Bang Pew Pew Boom Boom super damage reduced by ~20% (big nerf). Flame Chompers loop and other minor fixes. Vi Tagging softlock fixes.

Various bug and collision fixes. N/A Yasuo Hurtbox and combo hitbox adjustments to fix low profiling.

Turbulent Wind active frames adjusted for juggling.

Various timing and hitbox bug fixes. Wind Wall recovery increased by 4 frames.

Some combo lengths and guarantees slightly reduced.

Patch 1.0.1.1 continues the early access balance changes for 2XKO, including refining combo consistency and addressing outliers from the first update with additional buffs and nerfs.

Champion Pros (buffed / quality of life) Cons (nerfed / weakened) Ahri Ground and air combo consistency fixes.

Increased hitstun and launch tweaks to keep opponents closer.

Foxfire Rain assist block stun increased.

Charm hitbox increased.

Spirit Rush travel distance increased to improve mid-air combos. Minor travel and knockback adjustments reduce runaway.

Small earlier damage reduction already in 1.0.1 remains. Blitzcrank Kara command grab distance slightly increased.

Steam-empowered moves leave opponents closer so combos into Super land.

Rocket Grab and Air Purifier followups now trigger reliably when held.

Increased hit stun vs Assists for grab and followups. Multiple grab bugs fixed. No direct damage nerfs.

Some prior limits on air grabs remain. Braum Stand Behind Me and Assist shield defend a larger area.

Hitbox fixes.

Charged normals damage up. Glacier Breaker and Winter’s Ride cause longer knockdown vs Assists. N/A Darius Slight backdash speed buff.

Bleed from normals increased. Minor bug fixes. N/A Ekko Mid-air Timewinder falls slower (adds recovery).

Timewinder recovery increased from 41 to 47 frames.

Mega Timewinder super block stun -2 frames.

Throw advantage reduced to remove a 1-frame super combo.

Tangled Timeline ends on knockdown.

Misc bug fixes restricting certain cancels. Clear nerfs to Timewinder recovery and super frame advantage.

Tangled Timeline combo removed. Illaoi Minor normal startup change: one medium increased by 1 frame to differentiate normals. Startup increase for that medium normal. Jinx Mid-patch nerfs to Zaaaapp! super power.

Final hit of Zaaaapp! has more scaling.

Combos after Zaaaapp! now much shorter.

Throw advantage reduced. Significant nerfs to Zaaaapp! power and follow-up combo potential. Vi Vertical hitbox reduced.

Forward movement and launch distance vs airborne increased to make airborne combos more consistent.

Flying Knee hitbox taller.

Vault Breaker damage -5.

Charged followup damage slightly increased. Vault Breaker damage reduced by 5.

Other changes shift movement/hitbox behavior which can feel like nerfs to some routes. Yasuo Health reduced from 1000 to 975.

Multiple frame-data nerfs across normals and specials.

Mid-air recovery and Steel Tempest recovery significantly increased.

Settling Gale changed from +2 on block to -7.

Hurtbox and hitbox adjustments restrict some neutral and air behavior.

Several combo guarantees removed. Major frame-data and health nerfs.

Reduced advantage and longer recovery on many core moves.

That completes our list of all the 2XKO Season 0 character balance adjustments for every champion. Is your champion nerfed to the ground, or are you the Ahri main who got heavily buffed? Let us know in the comments.