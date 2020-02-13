In an attempt to take on Twitch, YouTube is continuously building out new features. The latest addition comes in the form of a clap button that will enable you to donate to your favorite creators. Dubbed as “Viewer Applause,” the button appears under the video and tapping it shows you a clapping animation over the video while also donating two dollars to the creator.

“You may be able to buy Viewer Applause on participating creators’ videos and show your support for YouTube channels. When you buy Viewer Applause, you’re purchasing a one-time clapping animation that will only be shown to you over the top of the video,” reads YouTube’s Help page.

Viewer Applause is available in Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, and the United States, to start with. Also, it is worth noting that the feature is compatible only with the desktop version of YouTube right now but should arrive on mobile soon.

Creators must be part of the YouTube Partner Program to enable the Viewer Applause on their videos. The feature is currently in beta and hence, an invite from YouTube is necessary for creators to start receiving applause donations. Viewer Applause feature supplements the existing channel membership, Super Sticker, and Super Chat feature on YouTube.

You can perform multiple Viewer Applause donations on the same video. YouTube has capped the maximum limit of donations to $500 per day or $2,000 per week on Super Chats, Super Stickers, and Viewer applause combined.

The support page also mentions that donations made through the new Viewer Applause feature are non-refundable. YouTube takes 30% of the revenue share whenever you use this feature.

So, will you consider using the feature as a way to support your favorite creators on the platform? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: vidIQ