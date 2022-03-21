You Can Now Change Profile Settings with Ease on Netflix for Android

Netflix is without a doubt one of the most popular video-streaming platforms, and being quite a binge-watcher myself, I can safely say that it offers a good viewing experience. With an aim to further make the experience seamless, specifically on mobile, the OTT platform has now introduced the ability to edit profile settings right from the Netflix app on Android. Here’s what you need to know.

How to Change Profile Settings on Netflix for Android

Netflix now allows you to change your profile settings from the Android app to offer a much better and hassle-free experience. So, logging into Netflix on a browser to change settings for your Netflix app is a matter of the past.

This new addition will let you change the display language, audio, autoplay, and more settings with a few clicks for a personalized binge-watching experience. You will now be able to choose a preferred language from over 20 options, enable or disable the “Autoplay” next episode toggle, and even turn on or off the autoplay previews from your Android phone.

There will now be an option to “Edit Profile” under the Settings section, clicking on which will enable you to make changes to all profiles if you have a premium Netflix subscription in India. Here’s a look at how the new UI appears on the Netflix for Android app:

There will also be the ability to hide these profile editing options from the Kids Profile so that parents don’t have to worry about their children messing with the settings.

For those who don’t know, profile settings were only available on Netflix’s website up until now. Although, they are still not available on the platform’s iOS app. We can expect these settings to roll out for iOS users soon now that Android has got hold of them.

We will let you know once this happens, and until then, do let us know if you have access to this new Netflix feature in the comments below. Update the app to get the feature and if you haven’t got it yet, just wait!