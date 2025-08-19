Yoshihiro Togashi Is Back on X with a Progress Update for the Hunter x Hunter Manga

However, the creator has yet to confirm an exact release date for the upcoming chapters of the manga series.

Hunter x Hunter has been a standout title in the world of anime and manga, featuring one of the most unique stories and character development. However, the concern that fans have is the health of Yoshihiro Togashi, which has led to the manga going on hiatus periodically. The manga released its previous chapter 410 back in 2024, and the G.O.A.T. mangaka didn’t post a single update about the progress of HxH after November 2024, until recently, of course.

Today, Togashi sensei posted on his official X account, revealing that the background specifications for Hunter x Hunter Chapter 413 have been completed. This means the character designs, dialogues, and backgrounds are finished, but the final steps, including proofreading and rectifying errors, remain.

Hunter x Hunter began serialization on Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998. The manga began taking short breaks in 2003 due to Togashi’s health issues, specifically severe back pain that prevented him from sitting in a chair for extended periods.

The first major break occurred in 2006, when Togashi had to keep the work on hold for 13 months. Even though fans were frustrated, it didn’t affect the manga’s readership when it resumed its weekly release schedule. That’s how popular it has gotten during that period.

The manga has gone on multiple hiatuses, the longest one lasting from November 2018 to October 2022, which was exactly 3 years and 11 months. This break scared the fandom, as they started to believe that the manga would never return. However, it did, and fans again showered the same amount of love on the released chapters.

The manga is now set to return after another long hiatus with Chapter 411. Also, since the draft for Chapter 413 is also done so it’s safe to assume that fans will get at least three new chapters without any breaks. However, the creator has yet to give us an exact release date for the next chapter. Also, it’s hard to say that the mangaka will continue to deliver more chapters after 413 without any further breaks.