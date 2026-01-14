Hunter x Hunter Manga Might Return Soon as Author Shares New X Updates

The Hunter x Hunter fandom is no stranger to hiatuses, as the manga has gone on multiple breaks due to the author’s severe health issues. Nevertheless, HxH fans (like my Editor) are always waiting with bated breath for new chapters every single day. After releasing some new chapters in 2024, the Hunter x Hunter manga went on an indefinite hiatus in December 2024. It’s been more than a year without any new chapters. However, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel, as HxH author Yoshihiro Togashi has shared an exciting update about the manga’s progress on X.

After teasing the new chapters in the works during the Holiday season, Togashi sensei is back with another major update at the start of 2026. The author confirmed in an official X post today that the manuscript for Hunter x Hunter chapter 414 is complete.

Image Credit: Jump Comics (via X/@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp)

Hunter x Hunter fans were shocked to see the author posting four posts back-to-back on X today. Earlier, Togashi confirmed that chapters 411 and 412 were done in December 2025. Now, it seems that two more chapters have been completed. One of the posts featured a photo of Kurapika lifting his middle finger.

This has sent the fans into a frenzy as the ‘Chain Jail‘ ability is associated with Kurapika’s middle finger. This essentially means the character may face off against a Phantom Troupe member, as he created this chain for the sole purpose of using it against the Troupe.

Based on the latest updates, it is highly likely that the new chapters of the Hunter x Hunter manga will be released sometime in 2026. Fans expect at least 20 new chapters to be published in 2026, as the author has shared updates until chapter 430. Let’s hope Togashi sensei maintains his health as he continues to work on the chapters of his magnum opus and releases them on time this year.

That said, when do you think the new Hunter x Hunter chapters will be released in 2026? Do share your prediction in the comments below.