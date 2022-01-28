Xiaomi Service+ App Launches in India to Cater to Users’ Service Requests

Xiaomi has launched a dedicated Xiaomi Service+ app to provide users with various after-sale services in India. The app acts as a dedicated hub for users’ service requests related to any Xiaomi or Redmi product. It includes access to 24×7 customer support, warranty information about devices, and many other functions. Let’s take a look at the details.

Xiaomi Service+ App Released in India

As per the company, the Xiaomi Service+ app is a “1 stop solution for all your service requests.” The company recently took to Twitter to announce the app and shared a short video clip to showcase the functionalities of the app. Introducing Xiaomi Service+, a 1 stop solution for all your service requests.



From 24*7 customer support to getting warranty information for your devices, from finding service centres to getting spare part prices and more.



Download now: https://t.co/Stu06tks6O pic.twitter.com/z1xkVs75B8— Xiaomi India | #Xiaomi11TPro ⚡️ (@XiaomiIndia) January 27, 2022

The Xiaomi Service+ app allows users to get various details about their Xiaomi or Redmi products, including smartphones, TVs, laptops, and IoT devices like the Mi Robot Vacuum cleaner and Mi water purifier. Users can simply log in to the app using their Mi account and add their devices to the app to create a “My Devices” list. This section in the app lets users add their Xiaomi products by scanning or manually entering their IMEI numbers.

The app offers various features to cater to users’ service needs. They can connect to the company’s 24×7 customer support service over a chat when and if they face any issue with their device(s). Users can also get warranty information of their devices and check the prices of spare parts in the Xiaomi Service+ app. Currently, the app provides spare parts for phones, laptops, TVs, and IoT products.

The app also offers a “My Requests” tab that lists active and completed service requests, along with the date of requests and their token numbers for users to keep a tab on their requests. Furthermore, they can locate the nearest service centers by granting location permission to the app and also book installation appointments.

If you own Xiaomi products and need easy access to the various after-sale services, download the Xiaomi Service+ app from the Google Play Store or via Xiaomi’s GetApps platform. And don’t forget to share your thoughts about the app in the comments section below!