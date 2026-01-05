Elon Musk Finally Breaks Silence on Grok AI Sexual Images on X

In light of the recent backlash against Grok AI for generating explicit images of women and children on X, Elon Musk has finally broken his silence. He warns that anyone using Grok to create illegal content on the platform will face serious consequences.

What Will Be the “Consequences” of Making Deepfakes with Grok?

In a reply to the X account @cb_doge, Elon Musk stated that, “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content”. He also replied to another account, with the statement that “We’re not kidding,” showing seriousness towards the matter.

Image Credit: X/@elonmusk

The statement comes in response to the ongoing exploitation of Grok AI on X, where users tag the chatbot and ask it to generate images of minors and women wearing bikinis. In many cases, Grok follows these prompt and generates altered images depicting them in swimwear. This process is completely non-consensual and the original poster has no control over it. It does not require any membership to use this feature, and the images are available publicly.

Elon Musk, however, did not clarify what kind of consequences these offenders will face. It is likely that his warning primarily applies to AI-generated images of minors. And the accounts prompting Grok to generate those photos could be charged for sharing Child Sexual Exploitation Material.

That said, it still does not address the barrage of bikini deepfakes of women on X. Musk is continuously promoting Grok AI’s image and video generation capabilities while overlooking this entire fiasco.