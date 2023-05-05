Windows 11 Gets a Facebook Widget and More with New Preview Build

Microsoft has just released a new preview build of Windows 11 for its insiders on the Dev Channel. The latest Insider Preview Build, version 23451 brings several new features, including a dedicated Facebook widget. Check out more details below.

Windows 11 Insider Preview 23451: What’s New?

Meta has started rolling out a preview version of its Facebook widget. It will allow you to check your Facebook notifications right from the Windows 11 widgets board. This is Meta’s second widget for Windows after its Messenger widget, which it released a while ago. Insiders on the Canary and Beta channels will also get access to the Facebook widget.

To access the new Facebook widget, you can download the Facebook app from the Microsoft Store or update it to the latest version of the app if you already have it. Then, open the widgets board and click the “+” button in the top-right corner to access the widgets picker, and add the Facebook widget to your board.

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23451 (Dev Channel) also brings a more modernized details pane for the File Explorer app. The new details pane will display more contextual information about the file you’ve selected, including its thumbnail, share status, file activity, related files, and more.

Furthermore, Microsoft is also testing two different looks for Windows Spotlight. Both treatments will include features such as 4K portrait images (along with existing core Windows Spotlight features). One treatment will get a revamped UI with both a minimized and a full-screen experience.

Microsoft is also re-introducing website recommendations in the Start Menu, along with several new features and general improvements. There have been improvements for Narrator in Excel, notification badging in the Start menu, and several bug fixes. You can check out the details right here.

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23451 has already started rolling out, and you should see it in your Windows Updates section soon enough. These updates are yet to reach stable users. So, stay tuned for further updates on this.