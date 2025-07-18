A Wild New Call of Duty 2027 Leak Points to Martial Arts-Inspired Gameplay

We are yet to see a single frame of Black Ops 7 gameplay, but a set of new leaks is already unveiling Activision’s plans for Call of Duty 2027. If the rumors end up being true, the franchise could be heading into a new direction while also returning to a modern-day setting.

As is typically the case, the leaks were posted by the credible insider @TheGhostofHope on X. They stated that Call of Duty 2027 will not be Advanced Warfare 2, or another entry into an existing subfranchise, and instead, the title will kickstart a new subfranchise altogether.

The COD 2027 game is in development at Sledgehammer, and it will supposedly be set during the modern era. Futuristic movement, facilitated by jetpacks, will not be part of the game, but advanced movement is said to be a major focus.

The leaker added that Call of Duty 2027 could skip Zombies mode and integrate the Get High mode from Modern Warfare III Season 3 instead. For the unacquainted, the controversial game mode introduced a synthwave-themed obstacle course to the game, which replaced combat in favor of a parkour challenge. Its community reception was mixed, to say the least, making its rumored inclusion rather puzzling.

The most interesting part of the COD 2027 leak is the mention of martial arts being mixed into the gameplay. The leaker cited “karate kicks” and “karate chops” as examples, hinting at a potential ‘gun-fu’ style of combat. If the rumor holds up, this alone could liven up the franchise’s formulaic first-person shooter combat, but its integration will need to be spot on since the COD community’s sentiments can turn sour pretty quickly.

All this remains speculative at the moment, so take it with a grain of salt, although it is nice to hear that the series might be pivoting in a different direction. The endless parade of subfranchise sequels, starting with 2017’s World War II, feels far too stale by this point, and Black Ops 7 doesn’t help alleviate that feeling either. So, seeing rumors of something new on the horizon should inject some optimism into the fanbase.

With that being said, what do you make of the rumors? Any guesses on what the new subfranchise is named? Our money’s on ‘Martial Warfare’. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.