WhatsApp, as we know, launched its payments service in India in late 2020 to compete with UPI giants like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. Although its usage has been on the declining side in the country, the company is working to improve the service by adding new features. As per recent reports, WhatsApp will soon let users request a report about their payment information and settings on the app, which they will be able to access or port to another app seamlessly.

The feature was spotted by reliable WhatsApp insider WABetaInfo and is currently a work-in-progress. As per WABetaInfo, the new “Request Payments Info” feature resides in the latest beta version of WhatsApp (v2.21.8.10). The developers submitted the beta build of the app to the Google Play Beta Program recently.

The “Request Payments Information” will let users request a report containing data about their payment information. That means, it will be a sensitive report as it will include your banking and account details, as well as information from WhatsApp LLC. Following its creation, users will be able to access it in the app or transfer it to another trusted app or service.

Now, as per the screenshot above, once your report is created, it will be available to download for an hour. Also, as it will include sensitive information about payments, you will require your CPF number (in Brazil) to access it. This might translate to something like your Aadhaar number here in India. Furthermore, if you change your WhatsApp account or deactivate your account, the app will automatically delete your report.

The Request Payment Information feature is currently available in the aforementioned WhatsApp beta version. It will reportedly roll out to the general public with future updates for WhatsApp on Android and iOS.