Vivo S1 with a waterdrop notch and triple cameras launched in India back in August last year. The Chinese giant has now added a “Pro” variant to the S1 lineup to provide you a more well-rounded camera experience. Vivo S1 Pro sports a quad-camera setup that’s housed in a diamond-shaped cutout and is backed by a Snapdragon chipset as opposed to the MediaTek one aboard the standard Vivo S1.

Vivo S1 Pro: Specs and Features

Vivo is still sticking with a plastic construction but ups the premium factor (which is also the distinguishing factor) by adding a diamond-shaped camera module on the rear. The company has painted the edges of the phone’s body differently and added an accented power button to round up the kitty.

Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. There’s a waterdrop notch up-top and a rather larger bottom bezel as compared to all other sides of the screen. You will also find an in-display fingerprint scanner onboard.

I know, we have seen a lot of phones powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket. The same chipset runs the show under the hood on the Vivo S1 Pro but at a rather exorbitant price. It’s paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, Vivo S1 Pro boasts a diamond-shaped camera bump (which we first saw on the Vivo S5 in China) and includes a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor. It’s coupled with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a dedicated 2MP macro lens. There’s also a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie camera baked into the waterdrop notch on the front.

Vivo S1 Pro comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery pack with 18W Dual Engine fast charging support. It boasts all essential connectivity options, including a USB Type-C port, and runs Android Pie-based FunTouch OS 9.2 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Vivo S1 Pro has been launched in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It has today gone on sale for a pricey Rs 19,990 at both online and offline stores. You’re free to choose from among 3 color variants namely Mystic Black, Jazy Blue, and Dreamy White.

If you are looking to shell out around Rs 20,000 on a mid-range phone, I would suggest you go for the Realme X2. It offers you Snapdragon 730G chipset, 64MP camera, VOOC charging 4.0, and a lot more. Dislike the notch? You can pick the Redmi K20 with a full-screen bezel-less experience if that’s the case.