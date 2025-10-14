Valorant Shares Its Biggest Agent Buffs and Nerfs That Will Define the next VCT Season

Don’t get too comfortable with your current agent in Valorant, as a massive update will shake the whole meta up this Wednesday. The Valorant patch 11.08 is set to refresh how every agent feels in the game. Riot Games is introducing broad mechanical changes that impact all roles, focusing on cleaner combat flow and more balanced utility play. Here is the full list of Valorant agent buffs and nerfs, including the universal agent changes for the S25 Act 6 update.

Universal Valorant Agent Buffs and Nerfs

Valorant patch notes 11.08 bring the biggest agent balancing ever in the game. Before we get into agent-specific changes in the upcoming Valorant update, there are some universal changes to different ability mechanics across the board.

Nearsight

The visibility range for nearsight effects has been extended from 2.5 meters to 5 meters across all affected abilities, including those from Omen, Reyna, and Fade. Riot’s goal is to make nearsight feel more distinct from flash effects, offering players clearer counterplay and more consistent visual feedback during engagements.

Concuss and Stun

All non-ultimate concuss abilities now have a standard duration of 2.5 seconds. This includes Breach’s Fault Line, Astra’s Nova Pulse, and other similar abilities. The adjustment is meant to improve player consistency and muscle memory, ensuring that concuss effects behave uniformly across agents.

Combat Stims

Stims from Brimstone, Reyna (Empress), and KAY/O (Overdrive) have been standardized. Their effectiveness has been slightly reduced following strong results in recent patches, but they now provide identical fire-rate and movement bonuses regardless of source, offering more predictable benefits in combat.

Rechargeable Abilities

Several abilities that can recharge or reset now share a 60-second cooldown after use or destruction. This affects agents such as Sova, Fade, Breach, KAY/O, Astra, and Gekko. The change promotes more deliberate utility use and strategic pacing between engagements, rewarding players who plan their ability cycles carefully. So, overall, all the Initiator signature abilities will now be increased from 40 -> 60 seconds.

Valorant Agent Buffs and Nerfs for Patch Notes 11.08

Along with the uniform changes, Valorant patch notes 11.08 also change almost every agent in the game. While it is mostly a nerf, it is to make the game more about gunplay. That said, here is the complete Valorant agent buffs and nerfs list:

Agent Changes Yoru Nerf: Clone and Flash duration decreased from 1.75s to 1.25s

Nerf: Can only use Gatecrash (teleport) during in ultimate

Nerf: Gatecrash can be destroyed with one bullet

Nerf: After teleport, a sound effect will be made near Yoru to distinguish between a fake TP and a real Neon Buff: Sprint duration increased

Nerf: Sprint regenerates slower

Nerf: Relay Bolt Concuss duration reduced from 3.5s to 2.5s Viper Nerf: Instant Decay when touching her smokes reduced from 30 to 10 Cypher Nerf: Getting closer to the camera will reveal the camera

Nerf: Trap will no longer reveal the player during windup Omen Nerf: Dark Cover (smoke) cooldown increased

Nerf: Nearsight travel distance decreased from 2m to 1.6m

Buff: Nearsight projectile speed increased

Nerf: Nearsight sphere of influence reduced Sage Nerf: Wall HP reduced from 800 to 600

Buff: Wall now costs 300 instead of 400 Gekko Nerf: Retaking cooldown for Wingman increased from 10s to 20s

Nerf: Thrash HP reduced from 200 to 180

Nerf: Wingman HP reduced from 80 to 60 Astra Nerf: “Fragile duration” of Astra’s Gravity Well ability reduced from 5s to 2.5s

Nerf: Nova Pulse (concuss) duration reduced Breach Nerf: Flash now blinds for 2.25s

Buff: Windup time decreased from 1.2s to 1.1s

Buff: Ult point decreased from 9 to 8 KAY/O Nerf: Flash now blinds for 2.25s Vyse Nerf: Razorvine HP decreased from 40 to 20

Nerf: Ult radius decreased from 32.5m to 26m

Nerf: Ult activation time increased from 3.4s to 4.4s

Nerf: ArcRose no longer gives a sound queue after flash Deadlock Nerf: Barrier mini node HP reduced from 570 to 480 Killjoy Nerf: Alarmbot HP decreased from 50 to 20

Nerf: Turret takes more time to reactivate

Buff: Turret Bullets slow enemies even more Waylay Nerf: Saturate duration decreased from 4s to 3s

Nerf: Ultimate AOE area reduced

Buff: Faster Ultimate windup time

Nerf: Decreased movement speed buff for Ultimate

Nerf: Enemies caught in Ultimate now slow down by 6 seconds instead of 7 Fade Nerf: Ultimate AOE area reduced

Nerf: Haunt duration reduced from 2s to 1.5s

That ends the full Valorant agent buffs and nerfs, including the universal roles-related changes coming with patch notes 11.08. Which Valorant agent are you picking next, after the massive nerfs? Let us know in the comments below.