Valorant’s New 1v1 Mode is Here to Destroy Your Friendships

Are you tired of your “pro” teammate blaming you after they fed for 12 rounds straight? Riot has finally cooked up the perfect solution. No more sulking in team chat, now you can throw hands in a 1v1 with Valorant’s new Skirmish mode. It’s the ultimate duel mode for settling grudges in custom games, where objectives don’t matter and bragging rights are the only win condition.

Valorant Skirmish Mode Is Now Live in Custom Game

The Skirmish mode is available from the custom lobby menu. Players can choose between three maps to play on. Valorant Skirmish mode is available in 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, 4v4, and 5v5 TDM structure. To win a game, players must use all abilities, weapons, and tactics to kill enemies for 10 rounds. The first team to win ten rounds wins. Moreover, there are no objectives or distractions.

To challenge your friend in a 1v1, go to the Custom Game menu and select Skirmish from the mode options. Then you can select between three maps. Yes, you will not be able to play in regular Valorant maps while in the Skirmish mode. Currently, there are three maps: Skirmish A, B, and C, each designed in a simple, open layout.

Although the pattern of the game is based on team deathmatch, it comes with a round-based structure. This means players who want to have an aim practice before queueing up a Valorant ranked match will find it more practical. Yes, Valorant has aim practice maps before GTA 6’s release. No, that is not the only reaction Skirmish is getting from the Valorant community.

Some community members are asking for the Snowball Fight to return in Valorant. Others want Valorant to permanently add the Skirmish mode to the game. One of the fans even said, “This sounds really fun. Especially if it’s round-based. Reminds me of that one mode in Call of Duty.”

Image Credit: X/SanaWinkle, Teraision

However, not all fans are enjoying this new Valorant addition. Some are already enraged about why the game mode is on custom game and not in matchmaking. Others are claiming that normal Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch in Valorant are better any day. Valorant’s known leakers have shared that Riot Games is planning on adding more game modes in 2026.

