There is no doubt that Google has an upper hand as a search engine, thanks to all those little intuitive details it adds to the search results to make the results more relevant and resourceful. However, it comes with a compromise – privacy. Recently, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has tweeted saying that he prefers DuckDuckGo and he has been using it as his default search engine. He even appreciated DuckDuckGo’s app. The tweet got some positive endorsements from Twitteratis across the world. Take a look at the tweet below.

I love @DuckDuckGo. My default search engine for a while now. The app is even better! — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) November 27, 2019

At the time of writing this article, the tweet received over 5,000 likes and 800 retweets. Getting a shout-out from the CEO of a huge company like Twitter will indeed serve as a positive gesture towards DuckDuckGo’s user engagement. In fact, there are tweets from people saying that they were unaware of the existence of the DuckDuckGo app.

While DuckDuckGo does not have as many users as Google Search, it does manage to hit 40 million queries a day. The privacy-focused company strives to add more features to the platform to keep its users.

I personally am a fan of DuckDuckGo for its themes and focus on privacy. If you have never tried DuckDuckGo so far, I would recommend you to try it once. In case you’re still searching for reasons to get rid of Google Search and switch to DuckDuckGo, check out our article on the same here.

A quick tip – If typing duckduckgo.com every time you need to search on a new browser is one of the factors stopping you from switching to DuckDuckGo search engine, you can simply type duck.com. Your browser will redirect you to the search engine’s page.

So, which is your go-to search engine? Let us know in the comments.

