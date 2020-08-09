Going by the current trend in the tech industry, foldable and dual-screen devices are all the rage right now. We have seen companies like Google, LG, and Microsoft are pushing the limits with their dual-screen devices. Now, here we have an add-on device that can convert your current laptop into a three-screen workstation for ultimate productivity.

The Mobile Pixels Trio is an upgraded version of the “DUO” which we saw as a Kickstarter project way back in 2018. Now, the company has come with the “TRIO” that allows users to connect two external monitors to their laptops simultaneously. This provides a three-screen machine (including the laptop screen) for the users to increase their productivity.

Coming to the new hardware, just like its previous iteration, the “TRIO” also uses magnets to connect with laptops. Users can just attach the monitors at the back of the laptop screen and slide-out whenever they need them. It is pretty convenient for individuals who like to work on-the-go.

The “TRIO” comes in two versions, the standard “Trio” (12.5″ screen) which is perfect for 13-14″ laptops, and the “Trio Pro” (14″ screen), perfect for 15-15.6″ laptops.

You can check out the video below to know more about the “TRIO”.

Now, you might be thinking that what is even the use of that many monitors?

However, according to recent research, scientists have proven that a dual-screen workstation increases the productivity of a user by 20 to 30 percent. So, you can imagine how much of an impact a three-screen device will make on the users.

Mobile Pixels is currently running a Kickstarter campaign for the “TRIO” and has raised over $1.5 million from 4319 backers, as of writing this article. So, if you want to convert your laptop into a three-screen workstation to bump your productivity, check out the “TRIO” devices on Indiegogo.

The devices were to ship from June 2020. However, thanks to the ongoing pandemic, the company has just started to ship the orders from this month.