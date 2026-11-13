Tomb Raider Catalyst’s Switch 2 Release Now Uncertain After Amazon Listing Change

Amazon has removed Nintendo Switch 2 from the platform list for Tomb Raider: Catalyst, days after naming the console for both upcoming Tomb Raider games in its November 9, 2026, post. The company originally listed both games for Switch 2, but has since changed the information for Catalyst.

As of November 13, only Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is confirmed for Switch 2. Amazon’s official website now lists Catalyst for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

A copy of Amazon’s November 9 post on PublicNow shows both Tomb Raider games listed for Nintendo Switch 2. This confirms that Amazon previously included the console for Catalyst before changing the platform list without explanation.

Image Credit: Amazon (via PublicNow)

The removal does not rule out a Switch 2 release. Possible explanations include an error in the original post, a premature announcement, or a decision not to bring Catalyst to Nintendo’s console. Amazon has not confirmed any of these, so the game’s Switch 2 release remains uncertain.

Crystal Dynamics is developing both games, while Amazon is publishing them, though neither company has publicly commented on the change to Catalyst’s platform list so far.

As for the game itself, Tomb Raider: Catalyst was delayed to 2028 earlier this year. The upcoming action-adventure game will take Lara Croft to northern India, where she will uncover ancient secrets and face mysterious forces. Amazon has described it as the largest Tomb Raider game ever made.

Meanwhile, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a reimagining of the original 1996 game, is scheduled to launch on February 12, 2027, and will also be available on Nintendo Switch 2. Alix Wilton Regan, known for her roles in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Cyberpunk 2077, and Mass Effect 3, will voice Lara Croft in both upcoming games.

For now, Catalyst’s Switch 2 release remains unconfirmed. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Amazon or Crystal Dynamics to know whether the game will make its way to Nintendo’s console.