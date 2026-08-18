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Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Video Details New Weapons and Progression System

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
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Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis cover image with Lara Croft posing with her dual pistols (left), in-game screenshot with Lara using her dual pistols to fight velociraptors (right).
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis will feature four weapons: dual pistols, an SMG, a shotgun, and an AR.
  • A new Focus system allows Lara to slow time and perform acrobatic moves to take more precise shots when the meter is full.
  • Skill Trees are returning from Square Enix's Survivor Trilogy, allowing Lara to unlock new Skills by collecting Artifacts.
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Crystal Dynamics is building up to the launch of  Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis on February 12, 2027, with a mini-doc series that explores the game’s new mechanics and features. The latest episode, Episode 6 on YouTube, titled “Combat & Progression Reimagined,” dives into the game’s revamped combat system while revealing new weapons and details about the progression system.

Lara Croft’s Weapons in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Lara Croft will have access to four different weapons in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis:

  • her iconic dual pistols,
  • a shotgun for heavy close-range damage,
  • an SMG for mid-range combat, and
  • an assault rifle for taking down targets from a distance.

Additionally, the developers are adding a new Focus system for Lara. According to game director Raul Siqueira, players can build Lara’s focus meter by dealing damage, taking damage, and dodging incoming attacks.

Once the Focus meter is full, Lara can slow time and perform acrobatic moves to shoot, reminiscent of her 1996 counterpart, as seen in the June 2026 State of Play reveal.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis' skill tree and progression system for combat and healing.
Image Credit: YouTube/@TombRaider

Skill Tree and Crafting Mechanics

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis brings back the Skill Tree system from Square Enix’s Survivor Trilogy, allowing Lara to collect Artifacts, earn Skill Points, and unlock new skills.

Crystal Dynamics is also adding crafting mechanics, letting Lara combine herbs to create passive buffs that reduce incoming damage or provide healing remedies.

Players can craft bandages by gathering resources from the environment, strengthening Lara in combat or improving her healing when she’s in danger. Lead enemy designer Lukasz Taborski says players will gradually learn enemy attack patterns, whether they are facing a panther or a velociraptor.

The developers at Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog have also confirmed that players can use Lara’s iconic dual pistols with infinite ammo to complete the game. Although the developers noted that this playstyle will be significantly more challenging, players can still complete Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis without switching weapons.

The previous Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis trailer offered us a glimpse at the semi-connected world, with Lara revisiting the original 1996 game in a shiny coat of paint while announcing the game’s delay.

But Lara’s journey continues beyond next year, as Tomb Raider Catalyst has also been delayed to 2028. So, it’s a pretty solid time to be a Lara Croft fan.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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