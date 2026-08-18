Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Video Details New Weapons and Progression System

Crystal Dynamics is building up to the launch of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis on February 12, 2027, with a mini-doc series that explores the game’s new mechanics and features. The latest episode, Episode 6 on YouTube, titled “Combat & Progression Reimagined,” dives into the game’s revamped combat system while revealing new weapons and details about the progression system.

Lara Croft’s Weapons in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Lara Croft will have access to four different weapons in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis:

her iconic dual pistols,

a shotgun for heavy close-range damage,

an SMG for mid-range combat, and

an assault rifle for taking down targets from a distance.

Additionally, the developers are adding a new Focus system for Lara. According to game director Raul Siqueira, players can build Lara’s focus meter by dealing damage, taking damage, and dodging incoming attacks.

Once the Focus meter is full, Lara can slow time and perform acrobatic moves to shoot, reminiscent of her 1996 counterpart, as seen in the June 2026 State of Play reveal.

Image Credit: YouTube/@TombRaider

Skill Tree and Crafting Mechanics

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis brings back the Skill Tree system from Square Enix’s Survivor Trilogy, allowing Lara to collect Artifacts, earn Skill Points, and unlock new skills.

Crystal Dynamics is also adding crafting mechanics, letting Lara combine herbs to create passive buffs that reduce incoming damage or provide healing remedies.

Players can craft bandages by gathering resources from the environment, strengthening Lara in combat or improving her healing when she’s in danger. Lead enemy designer Lukasz Taborski says players will gradually learn enemy attack patterns, whether they are facing a panther or a velociraptor.

The developers at Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog have also confirmed that players can use Lara’s iconic dual pistols with infinite ammo to complete the game. Although the developers noted that this playstyle will be significantly more challenging, players can still complete Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis without switching weapons.

The previous Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis trailer offered us a glimpse at the semi-connected world, with Lara revisiting the original 1996 game in a shiny coat of paint while announcing the game’s delay.

But Lara’s journey continues beyond next year, as Tomb Raider Catalyst has also been delayed to 2028. So, it’s a pretty solid time to be a Lara Croft fan.