Home > News > Tomb Raider Catalyst Delayed to 2028, Confirms Amazon Game Head

Tomb Raider Catalyst Delayed to 2028, Confirms Amazon Game Head

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Comments 0
Tomb Raider Catalyst delayed to 2028
Image Credit: Crystal Dynamics
In Short
  • Jeffrey Gattis has confirmed that Tomb Raider Catalyst is delayed to 2028.
  • The news was revealed in an interview between The Game Business and the Amazon Game Business Head on YouTube.
  • Previously, Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis was also delayed to 2027.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Tomb Raider Catalyst is delayed to 2028. In an interview with The Game Business on YouTube, Jeffrey Gattis (Head of Amazon Game Business) revealed that Catalyst would be released the following year after Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis.

When asked about Amazon’s investment levels for their upcoming games, Jeffrey said, “We have obviously we’ve announced the two Tomb Raider titles. You know, Atlantis comes February 12th of next year, and then we’ll follow on in 2028 with the next one.” Previously, Catalyst was initially announced for a 2027 window, but this confirms that it will be delayed to 2028.

Tomb Raider Catalyst
Image Credit: Crystal Dynamics

Whether Jeffrey had planned to announce this delay in the interview is still not known, but we can take his word as gospel in this matter for the most part. On a different note, Tomb Raider Catalyst is set in India, so I am definitely a bit upset about the delay.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider was the last mainline Tomb Raider game, which means Catalyst will be releasing after a wait of at least 10 years. Thankfully, gamers were able to enjoy Tomb Raider I-III remastered editions in 2024, and then can still play Legacy of the Atlantis remake in the first half of next year.

That is only if Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis doesn’t get delayed further. The game was already delayed from a 2026 release to a 2027 release. Although that made sense, with 2026 stacked with GTA 6 and many other big names.

Many games had changed their schedule following the stuffed schedule in September and October. Only very few games, like Onimusha Way of the Sword, where pre-poned instead of getting pushed to 2027.

So, are you excited for Tomb Raider Catalyst? What’s your opinion of the delay? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Articles
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Trailer Returns Lara Croft’s First Adventure In Stunning Remake
Ajith Kumar Jun 3, 2026
Every Game Reveal Expected At Summer Game Fest 2026
Ajith Kumar May 8, 2026
God of War Laufey: Release Date, Gameplay, and Everything We Know
Ajith Kumar Jun 3, 2026
The 50 Best Video Games of All Time
Rishabh Sabarwal Dec 29, 2025
#Tags
#featured
Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...