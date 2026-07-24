Tomb Raider Catalyst Delayed to 2028, Confirms Amazon Game Head

Tomb Raider Catalyst is delayed to 2028. In an interview with The Game Business on YouTube, Jeffrey Gattis (Head of Amazon Game Business) revealed that Catalyst would be released the following year after Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis.

When asked about Amazon’s investment levels for their upcoming games, Jeffrey said, “We have obviously we’ve announced the two Tomb Raider titles. You know, Atlantis comes February 12th of next year, and then we’ll follow on in 2028 with the next one.” Previously, Catalyst was initially announced for a 2027 window, but this confirms that it will be delayed to 2028.

Image Credit: Crystal Dynamics

Whether Jeffrey had planned to announce this delay in the interview is still not known, but we can take his word as gospel in this matter for the most part. On a different note, Tomb Raider Catalyst is set in India, so I am definitely a bit upset about the delay.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider was the last mainline Tomb Raider game, which means Catalyst will be releasing after a wait of at least 10 years. Thankfully, gamers were able to enjoy Tomb Raider I-III remastered editions in 2024, and then can still play Legacy of the Atlantis remake in the first half of next year.

That is only if Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis doesn’t get delayed further. The game was already delayed from a 2026 release to a 2027 release. Although that made sense, with 2026 stacked with GTA 6 and many other big names.

Many games had changed their schedule following the stuffed schedule in September and October. Only very few games, like Onimusha Way of the Sword, where pre-poned instead of getting pushed to 2027.

So, are you excited for Tomb Raider Catalyst? What’s your opinion of the delay? Tell us in the comments section below.