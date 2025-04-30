The Smashing Machine Trailer Tranforms Dwyane Johnson Into UFC Legend Mark Kerr

Dwayne Johnson has stunned the fandom previously with his portrayals in films like Black Adam, San Andreas, and more. However, after witnessing him in the official trailer for his upcoming film, The Smashing Machine, we can say that Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson is almost unrecognizable here. The trailer sees The Rock as the legendary UFC fighter Mark Kerr, and fans are unable to recognize him.

Directed by Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine is the biopic of Mark Kerr, set to be released on October 3, 2025, in theaters worldwide. On top of everything, this marks Dwayne Johnson’s new journey in the world of cinema. You would think, why is it so?

Of course, cinema enthusiasts are well acquainted with the projects the former wrestler has worked on, but all of them saw him more as himself than the character he portrayed. But now, the actor is all set to portray a complex character who made a huge name in the ring decades ago.

The Smashing Machine is about Mark Kerr’s journey and his struggles, both inside and outside the ring. The acclaimed actress Emily Blunt joins Johnson in the project as his onscreen character’s wife, Dawn Staples. Also, for the unacquainted, the movie draws heavy inspiration from the 2002 HBO documentary of the same name.

It’s the first time fans have witnessed the official look of Johnson’s Mark Kerr, and the thing that global cinephiles are excited about is the hair on the actor’s head (no pun intended). The film has made him unrecognizable, so several fans are already hoping the movie will get nominated for the best makeup at the Oscars. Apart from that, a portion of the fandom is mesmerized by Johnson’s acting, so let’s wait and see if the film can live up to everyone’s expectations.